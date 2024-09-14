Round Rock Takes Down Sacramento in 7-2 Final

September 14, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (32-35 | 69-72) cruised to a Saturday night win as they defeated the Sacramento River Cats (32-36 | 76-67) at Dell Diamond by a final score of 7-2.

Round Rock reliever LHP Robby Ahlstrom (3-0, 3.50) earned the win after tossing 1.1 shutout innings that included just one hit. Sacramento starter RHP Trevor McDonald (2-3, 5.18) got the loss after his 5.0 frames saw four runs, four hits, one walk and five strikeouts.

Along the Train Tracks:

Round Rock was the first team on the board when 2B Matt Duffy, who knocked a double, was plated by LF Trevor Hauver after a double of his own in the first inning.

Sacramento SS Christian Koss tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the third inning thanks to a solo home run.

Hauver launched his third home run of the series in the bottom of the third to push the Express ahead, 4-1. The longball scored DH Konner Piotto and 1B Blaine Crim, who had been hit by a pitch and walked, respectively.

The River Cats cut the lead in half when Koss doubled, then scored on a single from 2B Thairo Estrada in the top of the fifth inning.

Round Rock added one run apiece in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings. In the sixth, Hauver scored on a wild pitch for a 5-2 lead. In the seventh, Duffy found home thanks to a double from Crim. The eighth pushed the E-Train ahead, 7-2, after 3B Frainyer Chavez doubled to send SS Jax Biggers across home plate.

E-Train Excerpts:

Express LF Trevor Hauver extended his active on-base streak to 22 games after a 3-for-4 night at the plate that included two doubles, one home run, four RBI and two runs scored.

Along with Hauver's multi-hit outing, Round Rock 2B Matt Duffy and 3B Frainyer Chavez both recorded multiple hits. Duffy went 2-for-4 with a double and one run scored while Chavez hit 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI.

Texas Rangers RHP Grant Anderson made his first Major League rehab outing on Saturday, throwing 1.0 hitless inning. His twin RHP Aidan Anderson closed out the night on the bump with a shutout inning and one K.

Next up: Round Rock will face Sacramento on Sunday afternoon for the team's final home game of the 2024 season. Express RHP Dane Dunning (0-0, 1.37) is scheduled to start against a River Cats pitcher to be announced. Tomorrow afternoon's first pitch at Dell Diamond is set for 1:05 p.m. CT.

