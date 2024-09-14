Isotopes Announce 2024 Player Award Winners

The Albuquerque Isotopes today announced their annual end-of-season player awards in an on-field ceremony prior to today's contest. Unless otherwise noted, the award winners were chosen by a vote of their teammates.

Catcher Willie MacIver was named as the club's Most Valuable Player. Over 89 games, MacIver has tallied a .297/.381/.911 slashline with 19 doubles, five triples, 15 homers and 56 RBI. Amongst Isotopes players with 300-plus at-bats, he is pacing the club in doubles, tied for second in average, third in homers and RBI. MacIver recorded a pair of two-homer games on June 12 and Augsut 14 while also tallying an 11-game hit streak from June 30-July 19. During July, he batted .343 with seven doubles, five homers and 16 RBI.

MacIver was also voted by Isotopes fans as the Fan Favorite. He becomes the seventh Isotopes player to win both MVP and Fan Favorite, and the first to do so since Wynton Bernard (2022).

Infielder Elehuris Montero was voted as the Power Hitter of the Year. Over just 57 games, Montero is slashing .326/.408/.608 with 15 homers, 15 doubles and 48 RBI. He was named Pacific Coast League (PCL) Player of the month for July, becoming the first Isotope player to win a Player of the Month award twice (also: May 2023). During July, he registered a .429/.484/.798 slashline with eight doubles, a triple, seven homer and 19 RBI over 20 games. To cap the month, he homered in four-straight games, the 14 th time in Isotopes history a player homered in four-straight. Montero was also named PCL Player of the Week on August 12.

Pitcher of the Year honors went to right-hander Riley Pint. The 2016 first-round pick has recorded a 2.97 ERA over 32 games and 36.1 innings with 61 strikeouts. He leads the team in ERA (min. 35 IP) and is second in strikeouts amongst relievers. Pint also tallied a career-high six punchouts over 2.0 innings of work April 24 vs. Oklahoma City. Between April 16-September 3, 21 of his 24 outings were scoreless.

Hunter Stovall showed his defensive prowess by playing all over the diamond, earning him Defensive Player of the Year honors for a second-straight season. He has played 67 games at second, 14 in left field and seven at third base. He's committed just two erors in 271 chances at second base-the fewest errors by a second baseman with at least 60 games in Triple-A.

Outfielder Greg Jones was selected as the Mr. Hustle award winner. Jones is slashing .269/.343/.468 with 16 doubles, two triples, 16 homers, 42 RBI and a career-high 45 stolen bases. His 45 stolen bases sits in second-place on the Isotopes all-time single-season stolen base ledger. He is also in the midst of career-high 16-game hitting hit streak.

Right-handed pitcher Peyton Battenfield was honored as the Jennifer Riordan Most-Community Minded Person. This award is chosen by Isotopes Director of Community Relations Michelle Montoya for their dedicated service to the Albuquerque community.

