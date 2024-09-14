OKC Downs Rainiers, 9-3

September 14, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







Dalton Rushing and Andre Lipcius homered as the Oklahoma City Baseball Club defeated the Tacoma Rainiers, 9-3, Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. OKC recorded its highest hit total during the second half of the season and limited the Rainiers to their lowest hit total of the series as OKC took the series lead. Rushing gave OKC the first lead of the night on a solo opposite field home run in the first inning out to left field. Tacoma (35-33/78-65) took the lead with two runs in the second inning on a RBI double by Michael Papierski. Lipcius tied the score, 2-2, with a solo home run in the third inning before Ryan Ward put Oklahoma City back in front, 3-2, with a RBI single. OKC (34-34/74-69) then scored three more runs in the fourth inning on a RBI double by Lipcius and two-run single by Rushing. Tacoma added a run in the seventh inning before OKC responded in the bottom of the inning with three runs, including a two-run double by Austin Gauthier. OKC outhit Tacoma, 15-3.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City took a 3-2 series lead in the six-game series against Tacoma with the win that followed back-to-back losses. The series - OKC's final home series of the 2024 season - wraps up Sunday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

-Oklahoma City scored nine runs for the most runs scored by the team since a 9-1 win in Round Rock Sept. 1. OKC finished the game with 15 hits for the team's highest hit total during the second half of the PCL season and highest for the team since June 8 against Round Rock - a 10-9 win at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Six OKC players finished with multi-hit games...With Dalton Rushing and Andre Lipcius' home runs Saturday, Oklahoma City has now hit six home runs over the last four games.

-Oklahoma City limited Tacoma to three runs and three hits for the Rainiers' lowest offensive totals of the series. It was also the first time OKC limited an opponent to three hits or less since throwing a one-hitter Aug. 24 against El Paso.

-Dalton Rushing reached base four times and went 3-for-4 with his seventh home run of the season with OKC. The three-hit game matching his season-high mark with OKC as he also recorded three hits Aug. 27 in Round Rock. On Saturday, he also recorded three RBI, to reach at least three RBI for the third time with OKC and first time since racking up five RBI Aug. 27 in Round Rock...Rushing has now homered in two of his last three games.

-Andre Lipcius finished with two hits - a home run and a double - along with two RBI and scored two runs. He is now 7-for-18 during the current series and has reached base in 32 of his last 33 games...Lipcius' home run was his 25th of the season.

-Austin Gauthier went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI, scored two runs and also had a stolen base...Alan Trejo extended his team-best hitting streak to six games with a single and scored a run. He is 7-for-22 during the stretch...Hunter Feduccia went 2-for-5 and is now 9-for-19 over the last five games...Kody Hoese picked up a hit and scored a run as he has also hit safely in five straight games (6x22)...Ryan Ward finished with a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with a walk and a RBI.

Next Up: Oklahoma City plays its final home game of the 2024 season at 2:05 p.m. against Tacoma at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as ¡Celebración Cielo Azul! presented by OG&E continues. Select OKC players will be available to sign autographs for fans prior to first pitch, and following the game, kids can take the field to run the bases. Tickets are available at okcbaseball.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. Sunday home games will be broadcast live on KOCB-TV in Oklahoma City (channel 34 on digital antennas and DirecTV; channel 11 on Cox cable).

