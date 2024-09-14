El Paso Takes Win Over Salt Lake, 6-1

September 14, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Salt Lake Bees 6-1 Saturday night to win their fourth consecutive game. The four-game win streak matches El Paso's season high. It's the Chihuahuas' second consecutive home series that has included a four-game winning streak.

Chihuahuas starting pitcher Randy Vásquez pitched six shutout innings in his best Triple-A start of the season. Tom Cosgrove and Paul Fry both pitched scoreless outings out of the Chihuahuas' bullpen. Chihuahuas right fielder Cal Mitchell went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and drove in three of the team's six runs.

El Paso first baseman Kevin Plawecki went 2-for-4 with an RBI and has five hits and six RBIs over his last two games. The Chihuahuas have won nine of their last 11 home games.

Box Score: Gameday: Bees 1, Chihuahuas 6 Final Score (09/14/2024) (milb.com)

Second Half Team Records: Salt Lake (33-35), El Paso (27-41)

Next Game: Sunday at 12:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Salt Lake RHP Victor Mederos (0-0, 0.00) vs. El Paso RHP Matt Waldron (0-0, 5.59). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

