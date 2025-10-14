Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

October 14, 2025







This past week the Las Vegas Aces won their third Women's National Basketball Association Championship, the United Football League welcomed three new cities to the league, and the Northwoods League expansion team in Richmond, Indiana, announced it will be known as the Richmond Flying Mummies. Highlights from this week come from the Women's National Basketball Association, NBA G League, United Football League, Canadian Football League, Northwoods League, Major League Soccer, Gainbridge Super League, United Soccer League One, American Hockey League, United States Hockey League, North American Hockey League and Ultimate Frisbee Association.

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

The Las Vegas Aces (4-0) capped their remarkable season with a sweep of the Phoenix Mercury (0-4), taking Game 4 of the 2025 Finals 97-86 for their third World Championship in four years. A'ja Wilson earned her second Finals M'VP honor and in doing so, became the first player in league history to be named M'VP, Defensive Player of the Year, Finals M'VP in the same season. Wilson posted 31 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and 3 blocked shots in Game 4 and led all players in the Finals with averages of 28.5 ppg and 11.8 rpg to go with 2.0 bpg and 4.0 apg. Also scoring in double figures in the final game of the year were Chelsea Gra y and Jackie Young, who scored 18 points each, Jewell Loyd added 12 and Dana Evans chipped in 10.

Watch the moment that the Las Vegas Aces complete the sweep vs. the Phoenix Mercury and win their 3rd WNBA Championship in the last 4 seasons.

Las Vegas Aces' 2025 WNBA Championship trophy ceremony

NBA G League

The Minnesota Timberwolves named Josh Gershon as the General Manager of the Iowa Wolves, the team's G League affiliate. Also, Andrew Novak has been named Assistant General Manager of the Wolves and Michael DiBenedetto has been named Assistant Coach. The team has additionally hired Will Barton as an Assistant Coach and D'Juan Hines as Strength Coach in Iowa. Sharod Wright and Addison Walters have been assigned to Iowa as the Manager of Basketball Operations and Assistant Coach, respectively. Gershon enters his sixth season with the organization where he has served as the Timberwolves College Scouting Coordinator and most recently the Director of Basketball Intelligence/Assistant General Manager of the Iowa Wolves. He is a former national recruiting analyst for 247 Sports and held similar roles for Scout/FOX Sports. In his new role, Gershon will oversee the team's Basketball Intelligence department and lead the day-to-day basketball operations of the Iowa Wolves. A native of Tucson, Ariz., Gershon graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in Management Information Systems.

G League United players Buddy Boeheim, Taylor Funk, Feron Hunt and Devin Williams explored the sights and sounds around Singapore while visiting to play in the 2025 FIBA Intercontinental Cup.

BIG3

The Detroit Amplifiers and the BIG3 announced that Rick Mahorn will be named the team's new head coach, following the retirement of George Gervin. Mahorn rejoins the BIG3 after seven successful seasons with the league, where he won the first-ever BIG3 Championship in 2017 and was named BIG3 Coach of the Year. He went on to coach the Enemies, Aliens, and served as a TV analyst for the league's broadcasts on CBS. Gervin departs the league after eight successful coaching seasons with the Ghost Ballers and most recently the Detroit Amplifiers ("Amps"). The former BIG3 Coach of the Year, Gervin will continue to be involved with the Detroit Amps as part owner in the team. GameAbove and the Amps community want to thank George for a memorable 2025 season. His leadership, professionalism, and commitment were invaluable in helping establish this franchise. As we enter a new chapter, we're excited that George will remain part of the organization and continue contributing to our basketball operations," said Adam Squire, GameAbove Director of Sports Operations.

FOOTBALL

United Football League

The United Football League (UFL) announced a major step forward in its continued growth, unveiling three new franchises set to debut in the spring of 2026 when the league kicks off its third season. The new teams will be located in Columbus, Ohio, playing at Historic Crew Stadium, former home of the Columbus Crew of the MLS; Louisville, Kentucky, playing at Lynn Family Stadium, home of the Louisville City FC of the USL and Racing Louisville FC of the NWSL; and Orlando, Florida, playing at Inter&Co Stadium, home of the Orlando City SC of the MLS and Orlando Pride of the NWSL. The league also announced updated team names and new venues for two legacy teams; the Arlington Renegades will become the Dallas Renegades when they move to Toyota Stadium, home of FC Dallas of the MLS, and the Houston Roughnecks will be named the Houston Gamblers when they relocate to Shell Energy Stadium, home of the Houston Dynamo FC of the MLS and Houston Dash of the NWSL.

UFL Co-Owner Mike Repole Unveils 3 New Franchises for 2026 Season.

Louisville and Columbus are back in professional football - but this isn't the first time these cities have fielded teams. With the United Football League (UFL) switching things up by adding the Louisville Kings and Columbus Aviators in 2026, both cities are reclaiming their place in America's long, winding pro football story. In this video, we will trace some of the forgotten history of pro football in Louisville, Kentucky, and Columbus, Ohio - from the Columbus Panhandles, one of the NFL's founding teams, to the Louisville Brecks, the city's first pro squad in the 1920s. You'll also learn about the Ohio Glory, Columbus Destroyers, Louisville Fire, and the original United Football League of the 1960s, when both cities had teams before vanishing from the national spotlight.

Canadian Football League

Brady Oliveira breaks down his film and the mindset behind his relentless work ethic. How he trains and refuses to slow down on and off the field.

BASEBALL

Northwoods League

The Richmond Flying Mummies, the newest addition to the Northwoods League's summer collegiate baseball circuit, unveiled their official name, logo, and branding ahead of their inaugural 2026 season at Historic McBride Stadium. Blending ancient mystique with high-flying excitement, the Flying Mummies are set to wrap up fans in a whirlwind of fun, family-friendly entertainment. In a nod to Richmond's rich history of innovation and community spirit-coupled with the uniqeness of two mummies on display in Richmond, Indiana and the time spent in Richmond by the Wright Brothers-the team name "Flying Mummies" evokes images of timeless legends taking flight on the diamond. "We're not just building a team; we're resurrecting the thrill of summer nights under the lights," said team President/Managing Partner Matt Bomberg. "The Flying Mummies represent resilience, surprise, and that unbeatable rush of a comeback win. Richmond is ready to unwrap something truly special.

Meet the Flying Mummies, Indiana's newest baseball team

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Best of Messi vs. Atlanta TWO GOALS and ASSIST!

United Soccer League Championship

United Soccer League (USL), in partnership with Space Coast Pro Soccer, announced their intent to bring professional men's soccer to the Space Coast region of Florida, with plans for a professional women's team at a later date to further enhance the club's value and community footprint. In addition to bringing professional soccer to Brevard County, Space Coast Pro Soccer is focused on developing a state-of-the-art soccer stadium that will serve as a home for professional soccer matches, as well as a hub for hosting community events and local youth soccer programs. Space Coast Pro Soccer will explore all viable options for a stadium site in order to provide a premier matchday experience for fans. "We're thrilled to expand USL's presence to Florida's Space Coast," said Justin Papadakis, USL Deputy CEO and Chief Real Estate Officer. "Brevard County is a thriving soccer community that's ready to embrace a professional club of its own. The Space Coast Pro Soccer team is driven by a deep passion for growing the game and building a club that's rooted in community. As we enter a transformative moment in American soccer, now is the perfect time to bring a professional club to the region."

Gainbridge Super League

Athletic Club Boise announced the addition of U.S. Women's National Team star, Seattle Reign defender, and Boise native Sofia Huerta to its ownership group, marking another historic milestone as the club builds toward its 2026 debut. Huerta said the decision to join the ownership group was both natural and deeply personal. "I wasn't sure something like this would ever happen in Boise - so when the opportunity came, it was an easy decision," Huerta said. "This community is how I got where I am today. Boise has always been unique - it feels like a big city, but also like a small, supportive community. I want to give back to that. Being part of Athletic Club Boise gives me a way to help elevate young players, inspire girls and boys alike, and showcase the talent that's here."

Boise native and Seattle Reign defender Sofia Huerta joins the Athletic Club Boise ownership team.

Aequus Sports, LLC. announced Nicole Lukic as Head Coach of Spokane Zephyr FC, bringing her proven record of leadership and success to Spokane, WA and the Gainbridge Super League (a United Soccer League property). Lukic joins Spokane Zephyr FC from U.S. Soccer, where she served as Director of Talent Identification for the Youth National Teams, working closely with Emma Hayes and the U.S. Women's Youth National Team staff to find and develop the country's top young talent. Prior to U.S. Soccer, Lukic served as the inaugural Sporting Director and Head Coach of Minnesota Aurora FC, where she led the club to two undefeated regular seasons and consecutive playoff appearances. Under her leadership, the Aurora quickly established itself as one of the premier organizations in women's soccer. Lukic was named USL W Coach of the Year in 2022 and was a 2024 Sports Business Journal 40 under 40 honoree for her time with Aurora.

United Soccer League One

The United Soccer League (USL) and the City of Port St. Lucie, in partnership with the Treasure Coast Sports Commission and the Economic Development Council of St. Lucie County, announced today that Florida's newest professional soccer club will call the Treasure Coast home. Port St. Lucie Sports Club has been awarded a USL franchise and will launch professional men's and women's soccer teams with plans to play at a new soccer stadium to be constructed at Walton & One, a mixed-use development. "Soccer is experiencing unprecedented momentum in the U.S. right now, and we're thrilled to have the opportunity to bring the game to more communities across the country," said Justin Papadakis, Deputy CEO and Chief Real Estate Officer at USL. "The Treasure Coast is a vibrant, growing and diverse region with a strong soccer culture already in place. Building a new soccer stadium within Walton & One presents the perfect opportunity to bring a family-friendly sports option to this exciting development while delivering a first-rate experience for soccer fans." Port St. Lucie SC men's side intends to kick off in 2027 and compete in USL League One, a growing league in the third tier of the U.S. professional soccer pyramid. A professional women's team is planned to follow. The club plans to build a new stadium that meets the highest standards of the USL.

Port St. Lucie kicks off new era with pro soccer team and new stadium.

Leigh Veidman, the coach who took Spokane Velocity FC from expansion team to the top of the USL League One table in 18 months, is staying put. Veidman and the club recently agreed to a contract extension that keeps Veidman on the Velocity FC sideline through the 2027 season. "Leigh's dedication to his staff, players, fans and the Spokane community has been evident since day one" said Ryan Harnetiaux, Managing Partner of Aequus Sports, LLC. "There has always been strong alignment in our values and ambitions for the club, and this extension strengthens the foundation we have built and gives us consistency as we prepare the club for the historic launch of promotion-relegation in the United States."

Major Arena Soccer League

The Harrisburg Heat wish to announce that Head Coach Pat Healey is stepping down from his role to accept a new opportunity that will allow him to spend more time with his family. Pat will remain on staff in a consulting role to help the team with the transition to Hershey and back to the MASL next season. The organization is deeply appreciative of his guidance-past, present, and future. "I have been so appreciative of the time I have spent with the Harrisburg Heat. I couldn't be more grateful for the opportunity that Carl gave me. The Harrisburg Heat will continue to bring excitement to the fans of indoor soccer. We will work together for the best of the team," said Healey.

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

As the National Hockey League opens its 2025-26 season, the American Hockey League is proud to have 596 graduates across the NHL's 32 opening-day active rosters, making up more than 82 percent of the NHL's initial player pool to begin its campaign. Many of last year's notable AHL players have made the jump to the NHL as the new season gets underway, among them 2025 AHL All-Stars Yaroslav Askarov (San Jose), Sam Colangelo (Anaheim), Devin Cooley (Calgary), Jeremy Davies (Vegas), Joakim Kemell (Nashville), Olle Lycksell (Ottawa), Logan Mailloux (St. Louis), Simon Nemec (New Jersey), Jani Nyman (Seattle) and Matt Savoie (Edmonton). Six members of the 2025 Calder Cup champion Abbotsford Canucks will begin the season in the NHL, including Arshdeep Bains, Linus Karlsson, Jonathan Lekkerimaki and Aatu Raty with the parent Vancouver Canucks; Sammy Blais with the Toronto Maple Leafs; and Jack Butterfield Trophy winner Arturs Silovs with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Isak Rosén scored on a rocket one-timer on the power play as the Rochester Americans took a 1-0 lead over the Toronto Marlies with the first goal of the 2025-26 AHL season.

SPHL

The Knoxville Ice Bears have elevated longtime general manager Mike Murray to the role of CEO. Murray, who joined the Ice Bears' front office in 2005 remains in his roles as President and Co-Owner. "I am honored to take on the roles of CEO, President and Co-Owner of the organization," said Murray. "I look forward to advancing our strategic vision, ensuring long-term financial sustainability and elevating our brand, culture and presence within the community. I'm also excited to represent the team to our incredible fans, media and corporate partners. Strengthening relationships with civic leaders will be a key focus as we work collaboratively toward securing a new venue for the Ice Bears."

Professional Women's Hockey League

The IIHF, the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL), and the global women's hockey community have come together to reimagine the international calendar, aligning around a shared vision to grow the women's game and strengthen opportunities for players at every level. As part of this collaboration, the IIHF Women's World Championship will move to a new November timeslot, in advance of the PWHL season. The revised tournament calendar ensures there will be no clash with the closing stages of the PWHL campaign. It also enables a full World Championship program in Olympic seasons. In addition, a new European Women's Championship is set to start in April 2027, creating more opportunities for elite international competition, ensuring the development of women players throughout the entire season, and elevating visibility for women's hockey across Europe.

United States Hockey League

The son of Pat "Big Rig" Maroon, Anthony Thomas-Maroon is a rookie forward for the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the USHL, and he's looking to carve his own path in the sport.

North American Hockey League

NAHL Top 5 Plays of the Week - October 7th, 2025

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

The Ottawa Black Bears have acquired 33-year-old forward Rob Hellyer from the San Diego Seals in exchange for goalie Cameron Dunkerley, defencemen Andrew Dalton and Dustyn Birkhof, and a future second round draft pick. Hellyer was drafted 30th overall by the Toronto Rock in 2010 after winning the Minto Cup with the Jr. A Orangeville Northmen. He debuted as the youngest player in the league in 2011 and then helped the Rock to the NLL Cup in his rookie season. In 2020, Hellyer's 32 goals in the COVID-shortened 2020 season stood as the second most in the league, and led to his nomination as the NLL's MVP.

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Rugby

This off-season has been a time of reflection and tough choices for Major League Rugby. Running a professional league is complex, and while the departure of teams was not something we anticipated, it has provided an opportunity to reset and strengthen our foundation. We're confirming Major League Rugby will be played in 2026 and beyond. The owners of Major League Rugby have an aligned vision on supporting USA Rugby and, in particular, our USA Eagles. Our partnership with World Rugby - Anthem Rugby Carolina - aims to develop young American talent and prepare the USA Eagles, with a focus on the 2027 and 2031 Men's Rugby World Cups. To further aid this goal, Major League Rugby will take steps from the 2026 season to increase the game day spaces available to USA Rugby qualified and pathway players to a minimum of 16 and rising from there. We are engaged in active discussions with new partners, ownership groups, and USRPA to build long-term alignment and stability that will serve the league well into the future.

Ultimate Frisbee Association

The 10 craziest catches from the 2025 UFA season!







