Black Bears Acquire Former NLL MVP Finalist Rob Hellyer

Published on October 9, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa Black Bears have acquired 33-year-old forward Rob Hellyer from the San Diego Seals in exchange for goalie Cameron Dunkerley, defencemen Andrew Dalton and Dustyn Birkhof, and a future second round draft pick.

Hellyer was drafted 30th overall by the Toronto Rock in 2010 after winning the Minto Cup with the Jr. A Orangeville Northmen. He debuted as the youngest player in the league in 2011 and then helped the Rock to the NLL Cup in his rookie season. In 2020, Hellyer's 32 goals in the COVID-shortened 2020 season stood as the second most in the league, and led to his nomination as the NLL's MVP.

A native of Lions Head, Ont., Hellyer was traded from the Rock to Las Vegas in August 2022 for two first round draft choices. After two seasons with the Desert Dogs, Hellyer signed with the Seals as a free agent, where he spent one season and scored 29 goals and 64 assists.

Overall, through 13 NLL seasons and 177 games, the 5-foot-9 Hellyer has scored 302 goals and added 564 assists for 866 points. Hellyer has also scored 18 goals and added 39 assists through 14 postseason games across five playoff runs.

The Black Bears start their season at the Canadian Tire Centre against the Seals on Saturday, November 29that 7 p.m.







National Lacrosse League Stories from October 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.