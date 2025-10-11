Major League Rugby Confirms It Will Play in 2026

This off-season has been a time of reflection and tough choices for Major League Rugby. Running a professional league is complex, and while the departure of teams was not something we anticipated, it has provided an opportunity to reset and strengthen our foundation.

Today, we're confirming Major League Rugby will be played in 2026 and beyond.

The owners of Major League Rugby have an aligned vision on supporting USA Rugby and, in particular, our USA Eagles. Our partnership with World Rugby - Anthem Rugby Carolina - aims to develop young American talent and prepare the USA Eagles, with a focus on the 2027 and 2031 Men's Rugby World Cups. To further aid this goal, Major League Rugby will take steps from the 2026 season to increase the game day spaces available to USA Rugby qualified and pathway players to a minimum of 16 and rising from there.

We are engaged in active discussions with new partners, ownership groups, and USRPA to build long-term alignment and stability that will serve the league well into the future.

Major League Rugby is fueled by the love of the game - driven by the players who give everything on the field, the dedication of our team's staff, and the passion of our fans. We look forward during the coming weeks and months to sharing more details on what you can look forward to in 2026, and we thank you for your patience.







