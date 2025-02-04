Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

February 4, 2025 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)







This past week Denver, Colorado was awarded the National Women's Soccer League's 16th franchise, the Carolina Chaos of the Premier Lacrosse League named Roy Colsey Head Coach and Spencer Ford General Manger, and the National Arena League terminated the Amarillo Dusters franchise. Highlights from this week come from the National Women's Soccer League, USL Super League, Major League Soccer, Major Arena Soccer League, National Lacrosse League, United Football League, Canadian Football League, Women's National Basketball Association, NBA G League, American Hockey League, SPHL, Professional Women's Hockey League, Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, Pro Volleyball Federation, and Ultimate Frisbee Association.

SOCCER

National Women's Soccer League

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) today announced it has awarded Denver, Colorado the league's 16th franchise. The Denver NWSL team, set to begin play in the 2026 season, is comprised of a robust ownership group that includes local and national investors including Rob Cohen, Project Level, a subsidiary of Ariel Investments led by Chairwoman Mellody Hobson and former Washington Commanders President Jason Wright, FirstTracks Sports Ventures LLC (FTSV), led by siblings Jon-Erik Borgen and Kaia Borgen Moritz, Neelima Joshi and Dhiren Jhaveri and Molly Coors. Cohen will serve as the club's controlling owner and Governor with Hobson as Denver NWSL's Alternate Governor. Denver is the second franchise awarded by the NWSL during this round of expansion, following Team 15 in Boston, bringing the league from 14 to 16 clubs. Denver NWSL becomes the first women's professional sports team in a major national league to call the Mile High City home.

"As the NWSL continues its rapid growth, we knew it was critical to launch our 16th team in a city with a passionate sports culture and vibrant fan base, and Denver is the perfect match," said Jessica Berman, Commissioner of the NWSL. "The club's plans for a purpose-built stadium and state-of-the-art training facility demonstrate a commitment to providing world-class environments for our players and fans alike. With this ownership group's vision and dedication, we are confident that Denver NWSL will set new standards for excellence on and off the pitch, inspiring the next generation of players and supporters across the Rocky Mountain region."

Denver lands new NWSL franchise with plans for new stadium

Lisa Carlin, Sandra Herrera and Christine Cupo discuss the details surrounding the NWSL's new club.

The North Carolina Courage announced the club has loaned midfielder Victoria Pickett to AFC Toronto of the Northern Super League for an agreed-upon fee. The loan will go into effect on February 1, 2025, and run through December 31, 2025. Pickett played 29 regular-season games for the Courage over her two seasons with the team, scoring one goal and adding one assist in 836 minutes. She also appeared in eight cup competition matches, including the 2023 NWSL Challenge Cup-which the Courage won-and the 2024 NWSLxLiga MX Femenil Summer Cup, helping the Courage reach the semifinals.

The Orlando Pride has transferred forward Adriana to Al Qadsiah FC of Saudi's Women's Premier League for a Club record fee. After two years with the Pride, Adriana's transfer will serve as the highest transfer fee for a player sale in Orlando Pride history and will be in the top three highest in NWSL history. "We are incredibly grateful for Adriana's contributions to the Club and while we will miss her presence both on and off the pitch, we are happy to support her in this next chapter of her career," Orlando Pride VP of Soccer Operations and Sporting Director Haley Carter said. "At the Pride, we believe in empowering our players to pursue opportunities that align with their personal and professional goals. The record transfer fee we received reflects both Adriana's exceptional talent and our commitment to building mutually beneficial relationships in the global transfer market. These resources will help us continue to attract world-class talent to Orlando as we build for the future. We wish Adriana all the best and she will always be part of the Pride family."

USL Super League

In a matchup that will feature Olympic gold medalists, members of the U.S. Women's National Team, and veterans of World Cup competition, the Tampa Bay Sun Football Club has announced a historic match against Gotham FC of the National Women's Soccer League on Sunday, March 2, at Downtown Tampa's Riverfront Stadium. As the popularity of women's sports surges across the U.S., this groundbreaking game will be the first time a team from the newly established USL Super League has taken on a team from America's other top-tier women's professional soccer league-the long-established National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). "This game represents a significant milestone for both leagues and serves as a testament to the growing strength and visibility of women's professional soccer in the United States," said Christina Unkel, President and General Manager of Tampa Bay Sun FC. "Whether you're a longtime soccer fan or just want to have a great time, we're excited for everyone to join us at Riverfront Stadium for this one-of-a-kind game."

Dallas Trinity FC announced that they have signed USWNT prospect and midfielder Lexi Missimo to a contract through the 2026-27 season. The signing of Missimo marks a significant milestone for both the club and the USL Super League as she joins her hometown team following a stellar collegiate and U.S. Soccer Youth National Team career. "We are thrilled to bring Lexi home to play here in Dallas," said Dallas Trinity FC's General Manager Chris Petrucelli. "We're not just getting an exceptional midfielder, we're also getting a player who understands what it means to represent Dallas. From her days at Solar SC through her historic career at Texas, she's consistently shown the ability to elevate every team she's been a part of. Her decision to begin her professional career here in Dallas is a testament to our vision of building something special in North Texas."

A Southlake, Texas native, Missimo comes to Dallas Trinity FC after solidifying her place in the record books at the University of Texas. While at Texas, Missimo logged 89 total appearances and finished as the program's career leader in points (176), goals (56) and assists (64), in addition to becoming the first Big 12 Conference and Texas athlete to record a 20-goal, 20-assist season in 2023.

Lexi Missimo Highlight Video

Major League Soccer

The WILDEST Endings of 2024

Major Arena Soccer League

We had a wild Week 9 in the MASL, and Alex Bastyovanszky is here to break down everything you might have missed in just five minutes in this week's MASL in 5

On this week's episode of Ten For Ten, Erik Bergrud sits down with the Managing Partner of the Kansas City Comets, Brian Budzinski

LACROSSE

Premier Lacrosse League

The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster announced Spencer Ford has been named General Manager, and Roy Colsey Head Coach of the Carolina Chaos. "We're excited to welcome Roy Colsey as head coach and Spencer Ford as general manager of the Carolina Chaos," said Paul Rabil, Co-Founder and President of the Premier Lacrosse League. "Roy's championship pedigree - both as a coach and a player - combined with Spencer's proven track record in building winning teams, sets the Chaos up for success. With three MLL titles each, Roy and Spencer bring a championship mentality to Carolina. The future is bright." Colsey, a Professional Lacrosse Hall of Famer, brings decades of experience as both a player and coach. A dominant midfielder in his playing days, Colsey was a four-time All-American at Syracuse University and a key contributor to the 1995 NCAA National Championship team. His professional career spanned Major League Lacrosse (MLL) and the National Lacrosse League (NLL), where he established himself as one of the sport's most respected figures. "I am honored to be the head coach of the Carolina Chaos. The PLL features the best players in the world and the most exciting pace and format of this great game," said Roy Colsey, Head Coach of the Carolina Chaos. "I can't wait to get to work building something special with this group of players."

The Premier Lacrosse League powered by Ticketmaster released the schedule for its 2025 season, marking the league's eight teams' return to their home cities. Tickets for the 2025 PLL season are on sale now. "Our 2025 regular season marks another major milestone for the PLL as we bring our teams back to their home cities, building on the big reception they received during their home debuts last year," said Paul Rabil, Co-founder and President of the Premier Lacrosse League. "Over the last six seasons, we've seen tremendous growth-expanding our reach across North America and growing the lacrosse fan base. With this year's regular season schedule, we're excited to deepen connections with our local fans while continuing to expand the PLL into priority markets." After welcoming its eight teams to their home cities last season, the league will return to its eight teams' home markets, and two neutral sites through the 10-week, tour-based regular season. Sites for the league's All-Star Weekend and Playoffs will be announced later this year.

National Lacrosse League

NLL Top Plays: Week 10

FOOTBALL

National Arena League

The National Arena League reports that effective immediately the Amarillo franchise has had its membership terminated for failure to meet league obligations. A unanimous decision was made today by the board of ownership to terminate the Amarillo franchise so that the league can move forward to the regular season without Amarillo's participation. The decision follows months of effort from both league officials and individual member teams supporting Amarillo to take the field for 2025. A modified schedule will be published in the days ahead. This modified schedule will have no effect on the number of weeks of regular season play nor the playoff format. The Beaumont Renegades, Carolina Cobras, Columbus Lions, Colorado Spartans, Idaho Horsemen, Omaha Beef, Shreveport Rouxgaroux, Sioux City Bandits, and Wheeling Miners will take the field for the 2025 season.

United Football League

The United Football League (UFL) announced that the City of Arlington, Texas, will become the year-round football operations home for the spring football league. UFL Owner Dany Garcia, UFL President and CEO Russ Brandon, UFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Daryl Johnston, and Mayor Jim Ross of the City of Arlington made the announcement during a ceremony at the league's new offices located at Ballpark Circle in Arlington. "The United Football League is excited about opening the doors to our new UFL headquarters in Arlington," said Brandon. "We want to thank the honorable Mayor Ross, the City of Arlington, and the entire North Texas region where we hope to forge the future of the game and become an integral part of football history." The UFL HQ will encompass multiple facilities in central Arlington, which will serve as the football hub for all eight UFL teams. Beginning with training camps in March and continuing through practices during the 10-week regular season and two-week postseason, Arlington will host over 600 players, coaches, and staff gathering to meet, train, and practice.

The UFL is Committed.

Canadian Football League

The BC Lions scored on a major completion as National wide receiver Justin McInnis, a pending free agent on February 11, signed a two-year contract extension with the team. "Justin has evolved into an elite game- breaker in this league and we feel his ceiling can be even higher as we integrate our players into Buck Pierce's offence," said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden. 2024 was a breakout year for McInnis who became the first Canadian since Andy Fantuz in 2010 to lead the CFL in receiving, hauling in 92 receptions for 1,469 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Rolan Milligan Jr. to a one-year contract extension through the 2026 season. Milligan Jr. (5'11-200) is coming off a standout season that saw him named the CFL's reigning Most Outstanding Defensive Player, becoming just the second defensive back in league history to so do. In addition to his CFL Award, the Lake Wales, Fla. native was named to the 2024 All-CFL Team and was the team's nominee in three awards categories: Most Outstanding Player, Most Outstanding Defensive Player and Most Outstanding Special Teams Player. Milligan Jr. was also named top defensive back in the CFL by Pro Football Focus in Weeks 1, 5 and 17, and the top special teams player for the month of June.

Watch the best plays and standout moments from Bo Levi Mitchell during the 2024 CFL season.

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

The Dallas Wings have completed a four-team trade with the Connecticut Sun, Phoenix Mercury and Indiana Fever, the team announced today. The Wings have acquired DiJonai Carrington and Tyasha Harris from Connecticut, the reserved rights of Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and the No. 12 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft from Phoenix, and NaLyssa Smith from Indiana. Additionally, the Wings have received the right to swap Second Round picks with Connecticut in 2026, and Third Round picks with Indiana in 2027. Dallas is sending Satou Sabally, Kalani Brown and Sevgi Uzun to Phoenix, along with Jacy Sheldon to Connecticut and Jaelyn Brown to Indiana. Additionally, Phoenix is receiving Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut), while the Fever are receiving Sophie Cunningham (Phoenix) and the 19 th pick in the 2025 Draft (Phoenix). Connecticut is receiving Rebecca Allen (Phoenix), Natasha Cloud (Phoenix) and the No. 8 pick in the 2025 Draft (Indiana).

Las Vegas Aces President Nikki Fargas announced that the team has acquired two-time WNBA champion and 2023 WNBA scoring leader Jewell Loyd as a free agent. As part of a three-team trade, the Aces also received the No. 13 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft from Los Angeles. Kelsey Plum, who spent her first eight years in Las Vegas, heads to the Sparks and LA's Li Yueru was dealt to Seattle. The Sparks received Seattle's No. 9 pick in the 2025 draft and its second-round pick in 2026, while the Storm picked up LA's No. 2 pick in this year's draft and the Aces 2026 first round selection. "We are thrilled to have Jewell join the Aces family," said Fargas. "She is a talented player who will be an invaluable addition to our backcourt with her leadership and scoring ability. She is a champion, and we cannot wait to welcome Jewell to Las Vegas as we begin our quest for a third WNBA title.

The Atlanta Dream have signed Brittney Griner, one of the most dominant and impactful players, on and off the court, in the history of the WNBA. The ten-time All-Star, three-time Olympic Gold Medalist and 2014 WNBA Champion adds elite talent, championship experience, and great character to the Dream's roster. "Brittney is the perfect fit for this team, this organization and this city," said General Manager Dan Padover. "She brings Hall of Fame talent, championship presence and leadership to our organization. This is a monumental moment for our franchise." "Atlanta felt like home the moment I started thinking about this next chapter," said Griner. "What led me here was the team, the players, and most importantly, my family. I'm excited to be part of this city, to connect with the community, and help elevate this team into championship contention."

On SportsCenter, Alexa Philippou reacts to 9x WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner signing with the Atlanta Dream.

NBA G League

G League's Top 10 Plays Of The Week

Canadian Elite Basketball League

The Ottawa BlackJacks of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), Canada's largest professional basketball league and member of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) announced that David DeAveiro has been hired as the fourth head coach in team history. "Ottawa holds a special place in my life and is where I've made my home, raised my kids and fostered my love of basketball," said DeAveiro. "The Capital Region has a rich history of basketball excellence and I am proud to lead the lone professional franchise in the Nation's Capital. I am excited about the future of the Ottawa BlackJacks franchise and am honoured to lead this team going forward as we strive towards our ultimate goal of winning a CEBL championship." Serving as an assistant coach for the BlackJacks since the 2020-21 season, DeAveiro currently serves as the head coach for the Toronto Metropolitan University Bold men's program where he has compiled a 63-38 record in league play over the last four seasons.

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

Matthew Savoie won the Fastest Skater event at the AHL All-Star Skills Competition. He talks about his season to date, his standout showing Sunday in Coachella Valley and more.

SPHL

Josh Boyko scored just the second goalie goal in SPHL history Sunday afternoon as the Macon Mayhem earned the win over Roanoke.

Professional Women's Hockey League

Battle on Bay Street presented by Scotiabank - Cinematic Game Recap

Western Hockey League

WHL Top 10 Plays of the Week

Ontario Hockey League

OHL Plays of the Week

BASEBALL

Eastern League

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Altoona Curve are pleased to announce the 2025 Coaching Staff for the upcoming season in Curve, PA, headlined by new manager Andy Fox. "I am thrilled to welcome Andy Fox and his staff to Curve, PA for the 2025 season," said Curve General Manager Nate Bowen. "The Pirates hit an absolute home run with this group, and I cannot wait to see them in action this season." Fox's coaching career has seen him serve in several roles with the Rangers, Mariners, Marlins and Red Sox. His journey began as the Manager for the Texas Rangers with their Single-A affiliate in Clinton in 2006 where he spent one season before joining the Marlins major league staff as First Base and Infield Coach for the 2007-09 campaigns. In 2010 he joined the Mariners as their Hitting Coach for their Double-A affiliate in West Tennessee. Fox joined the Red Sox in 2011 as the team's infield Coordinator, a role he held until 2021. In his coordinator role, Fox oversaw the development of several future major league All-Stars including Rafael Devers, Xander Boegarts and Mookie Betts. Fox earned two additional World Series Championship rings as an instructor in 2013 and 2018 with Boston.

OTHER SPORTS

Pro Volleyball Federation

Grand Rapids Rise Carli Snyder Pro Volleyball Federation Player of the Week

Ultimate Frisbee Association

Five Minutes Of Cameron Brock's Best Career Plays With Indianapolis! In 12 seasons with the Indianapolis AlleyCats, Cameron Brock tallied the most goals (644) and games played (158) in league history!

