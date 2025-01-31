CFL's Most Outstanding Defensive Player Rolan Milligan Jr. Extended Through 2026

January 31, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Rolan Milligan Jr. to a one-year contract extension through the 2026 season.

Milligan Jr. (5'11-200) is coming off a standout season that saw him named the CFL's reigning Most Outstanding Defensive Player, becoming just the second defensive back in league history to so do. In addition to his CFL Award, the Lake Wales, Fla. native was named to the 2024 All-CFL Team and was the team's nominee in three awards categories: Most Outstanding Player, Most Outstanding Defensive Player and Most Outstanding Special Teams Player. Milligan Jr. was also named top defensive back in the CFL by Pro Football Focus in Weeks 1, 5 and 17, and the top special teams player for the month of June.

On the field, he was responsible for 111 defensive plays during the regular season, ranking fifth in the CFL (and first among non-linebackers) and made a league-leading eight interceptions (the sixth-best season total in Roughriders history). He also registered 10 pass deflections (fourth in the CFL), while adding 71 defensive tackles, including two for a loss, in 16 regular-season games. Milligan Jr. started at defensive halfback in both post-season games, making a game-sealing interception in the Western Semi-Final and adding a pass knockdown and seven tackles over both playoff games.

He also showed up big on special teams, ranking third in the CFL and second on the team with 20 special teams tackles. He made an additional two special teams tackles in the Western Final.

2024 was a comeback season for the 30-year-old who played just four games with the Roughriders in 2023 after suffering a foot injury in Week 5. Despite his limited playing time, he tallied 17 defensive tackles, three special teams tackles, two interceptions, two pass knockdowns and two tackles for loss. His breakout season in 2022 saw him record 71 defensive tackles, 11 special teams tackles, one sack, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and a team-high eight pass knockdowns (fifth in the CFL) over 17 games.

