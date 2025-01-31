Former Raven Signs with the Alouettes
January 31, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced on Friday that they have signed a two-year contract with American receiver Isaiah Washington.
Washington (6'3'', 210 lbs.) spent five seasons with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, appearing in 58 games. In his final year, the Jacksonville, Florida native caught 25 passes for 321 yards and one touchdown in 13 games. Last April, the 23-year-old signed a contract with the Baltimore Ravens.
