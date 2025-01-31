Blue Bombers Agree to Terms with Defensive End James Vaughters

January 31, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the Club has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran American defensive end James Vaughters.

Vaughters (6-1, 256; Stanford; born: June 27, 1993, in Chicago, IL) joins the Blue Bombers after spending the last two years with the Calgary Stampeders. He was released by Calgary on January 27, 2025.

Vaughters appeared in all 18 games with the Stamps in 2024, registering 32 tackles and five sacks - tied for second on the team - while adding two forced fumbles. He had five sacks in six games in 2023 before suffering a season-ending arm injury.

Vaughters originally joined the Stampeders in 2017 and in his two stints with the team - 2017-18; 2023-24 - he appeared in 57 games, accumulating 97 tackles, 21 sacks and three forced fumbles.

After his first run with Calgary, Vaughters signed in the National Football League with the Chicago Bears. He appeared in 17 games over two seasons with the Bears through 2020 and then suited up for 10 more with the Atlanta Falcons in 2021.

Vaughters played four seasons at Stanford (2011-14) as a linebacker, appearing in 54 games, 18 of them starts.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from January 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.