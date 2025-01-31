Blue Bombers Agree to Terms with Defensive End James Vaughters
January 31, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the Club has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran American defensive end James Vaughters.
Vaughters (6-1, 256; Stanford; born: June 27, 1993, in Chicago, IL) joins the Blue Bombers after spending the last two years with the Calgary Stampeders. He was released by Calgary on January 27, 2025.
Vaughters appeared in all 18 games with the Stamps in 2024, registering 32 tackles and five sacks - tied for second on the team - while adding two forced fumbles. He had five sacks in six games in 2023 before suffering a season-ending arm injury.
Vaughters originally joined the Stampeders in 2017 and in his two stints with the team - 2017-18; 2023-24 - he appeared in 57 games, accumulating 97 tackles, 21 sacks and three forced fumbles.
After his first run with Calgary, Vaughters signed in the National Football League with the Chicago Bears. He appeared in 17 games over two seasons with the Bears through 2020 and then suited up for 10 more with the Atlanta Falcons in 2021.
Vaughters played four seasons at Stanford (2011-14) as a linebacker, appearing in 54 games, 18 of them starts.
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from January 31, 2025
- CFL Receiving Leader Justin McInnisRemains with Lions Through 2026 - B.C. Lions
- Nathan Rourke Re-Structures Contract with BC Lions - B.C. Lions
- Chris Schleuger Remains with Lions on 2025 Extension - B.C. Lions
- Riders Ink Canadian Defensive Back Kosi Onyeka to Extension - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Tiger-Cats Re-Sign National Receiver Ternowski - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Reigning Most Outstanding Special Teams Player Janarion Grant Re-Ups with Toronto - Toronto Argonauts
- CFL's Most Outstanding Defensive Player Rolan Milligan Jr. Extended Through 2026 - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- RedBlacks Announce 2025 Coaching Staff - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Tiger-Cats Add Kendricks and Murray - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Former Raven Signs with the Alouettes - Montreal Alouettes
- Blue Bombers Agree to Terms with Defensive End James Vaughters - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.