Nathan Rourke Re-Structures Contract with BC Lions

January 31, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Vancouver)- The BC Lions and Nathan Rourke finalized an agreement to re-structure the quarterback's contract, the team announced on Friday. Rourke remains signed by the Lions through 2026 after re-joining the squad on a three-year pact upon his return from the NFL on August 13 of last season.

"Nathan's re-structured deal allows us to continue to build our roster for success this year and beyond," said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden.

"We're excited to have him leading our offence and feel he'll continue to ascend to the level we've seen him perform."

Winner of the CFL Most Outstanding Canadian Award in 2022, Rourke has suited up in 33 regular season games with 20 starts across 2021-22 and 2024. Over that span, the Victoria native has completed 443 passes for 5,884 yards and 32 touchdown strikes while adding 81 carries for 628 yards and 17 majors on the ground.

In his playoff debut in the 2022 Western Semi-Final win over Calgary, Rourke finished 22/30 for 321 yards and two touchdown passes.

