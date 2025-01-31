Reigning Most Outstanding Special Teams Player Janarion Grant Re-Ups with Toronto

January 31, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced the team has re-signed American returner Janarion Grant.

"Last year Janarion put the special in special teams," said Argos General Manager Michael Clemons. "He's not just effective, but exhilarating, increasing the blood flow in your veins. He is sure to lift Argo fans out of their seats once again, bringing a phenomenal five return touchdowns into this season. The reigning most outstanding special teams player is back in Double Blue! I look forward to his shy, unassuming smile and more to the point, him making you smile!"

Grant joined the Argos during training camp in 2024 and went on to lead the CFL in punt return yards (989), punt return average (14.8), and punt return touchdowns (3). He finished second in kick return average (24.4), and fourth in kick return yards (1,000) while also running back a 103-yard kick return for a touchdown. He captured the league's Most Outstanding Special Teams Player award and was an All-CFL player in 2024. The Florida native spent his previous four seasons in Winnipeg where he was named a CFL All-Star in 2022 and won two Grey Cups with the Bombers (2019 and 2021). The 5'10, 173lb returner played just eight games in 2023 due to injury but still racked up 472 punt return yards (13.1 average) including a 92-yard touchdown to go along with 427 kick return yards. 2022 saw Grant lead the CFL in punt return yards with 817 (13-yard average) while taking two back for touchdowns. Grant would also notch 782 kick return yards in 2022, with one touchdown. Grant famously took a punt return 102 yards to the house during the 2022 Grey Cup, an eventual loss to his current team. The Rutgers product has recorded 10 punt return touchdowns and two kick return touchdowns in 57 career regular season games. Grant played two games for the Baltimore Ravens in 2018 before a short stint in Hamilton in 2019, which led him to Winnipeg.

