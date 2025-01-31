Tiger-Cats Re-Sign National Receiver Ternowski

January 31, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the football club has re-signed national receiver Tyler Ternowski.

Ternowski, 26, suited up in 16 games last season for the Tiger-Cats, registering six receptions for 67 yards and 12 special teams tackles. The 6'0, 185-pound Hamilton, Ontario native has played 37 games over his four seasons in the CFL with the Tiger-Cats (2021-24), totalling 28 receptions for 346 yards and one touchdown with 21 special teams tackles. Ternowski was originally selected by the Tiger-Cats in the third round, 27th overall, of the 2020 CFL Draft after spending his collegiate career at the University of Waterloo.

"Playing in front of my hometown crowd, family and friends is a tremendous honour and I'm thankful for the opportunity to do it again this year. I'm excited for the season and I can't wait to get back on the field in front of the incredible Hamilton Tiger-Cats fans," said Tiger-Cats receiver Tyler Ternowski.

