Tiger-Cats Add Kendricks and Murray

January 31, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the football club has signed two Americans, including defensive lineman Mario Kendricks and linebacker Tyler Murray.

Kendricks, 24, suited up in two games last season for the Tiger-Cats, registering two defensive tackles and one quarterback sack. The 6'0, 300-pound native of Kissimmee, Florida previously spent time in the National Football League with the Seattle Seahawks (2024) and Miami Dolphins (2024) after signing with Miami as an undrafted free agent. Kendricks suited up in 56 games over five seasons at Virginia Tech (2019-23) registering 67 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, seven quarterback sacks and three passes defended.

Murray, 25, most recently spent time with the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers (2023-24) on the club's practice squad after originally signing with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent (2023). The 6'1, 225-pound native of Jacksonville, Florida finished his collegiate career at the University of Memphis, where he suited up in 12 games in his lone season with the Tigers (2022), registering 57 total tackles, four tackles for loss, two interceptions and four passes defended.

Before transferring to Memphis, Murray played 18 games over two seasons (2020-21) at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, posting 128 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 quarterback sacks, two interceptions, three passes defended, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Murray began his collegiate career at Troy University where he played in 26 games over two seasons (2017-18), totalling 64 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, three quarterback sacks, four interceptions, nine passes defended, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He earned All-Sun Belt honours in his sophomore season at Troy.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from January 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.