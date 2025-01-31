Tampa Bay to Host Historic First Match Between America's Top Women's Pro Soccer Leagues

USL Super League (USLSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







Tampa, FL - In a matchup that will feature Olympic gold medalists, members of the U.S. Women's National Team, and veterans of World Cup competition, the Tampa Bay Sun Football Club has announced a historic match against Gotham FC of the National Women's Soccer League on Sunday, March 2, at Downtown Tampa's Riverfront Stadium.

As the popularity of women's sports surges across the U.S., this groundbreaking game will be the first time a team from the newly established USL Super League has taken on a team from America's other top-tier women's professional soccer league-the long-established National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).

Representing the 13-year-old NWSL will be Gotham FC, the league's 2023 champion.

A football powerhouse, Gotham FC's roster features multiple players from gold-medal-winning Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics, including Rose Lavelle, Tierna Davidson, and Emily Sonnett.

Tampa Bay Sun FC fields three of the top goal scorers in the USL Super League in Carlee Giammona, Cecilie Fløe Nielsen, and Natasha Flint.

The club will host the matchup at their home field, Riverfront Stadium, located along the Hillsborough River in Tampa's Downtown, providing a platform to celebrate the power and promise of women's sports.

"This game represents a significant milestone for both leagues and serves as a testament to the growing strength and visibility of women's professional soccer in the United States," said Christina Unkel, President and General Manager of Tampa Bay Sun FC. "Whether you're a longtime soccer fan or just want to have a great time, we're excited for everyone to join us at Riverfront Stadium for this one-of-a-kind game."

Match Details

Date: Sunday, March 2nd

Time: 6 p.m. EST

Location: Riverfront Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Opponent: Gotham FC (NWSL)

Ticket Information

For tickets to this historic match, go to TampaBaySunFC.com.

Next Match

Tampa Bay Sun FC's inaugural season continues at home on February 8, with a Florida Derby Classic vs. Ft. Lauderdale United. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Riverfront Stadium.

