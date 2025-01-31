DC Power Football Club Signs Wake Forest University Midfielder Emily Colton

January 31, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DC Power Football Club has signed former Wake Forest University standout midfielder Emily Colton pending league and federation approval. Colton signed a two-year deal and is under contract through 2026.

"We're excited to add Emily to the roster ahead of the start of the Spring season," Steven Birnbaum, DC Power Football Club Sporting Director, said. "She had an impressive collegiate career between UNC and Wake Forest. She can unlock the opposition's defense in the midfield and her vision and playmaking ability will be a valuable asset on our team. We're looking forward to integrating her with the rest of the roster during preseason."

Colton, 21, started her collegiate career with the University of North Carolina. She spent her first three seasons with the Tar Heels before transferring to Wake Forest University as a senior ahead of the 2024 season. In one season with the Deacons, Colton scored four goals and recorded six assists in 16 appearances (16 starts) for Wake Forest. She scored the lone goal in the 1-0 win against the number one ranked team, Stanford University, on Sept. 19, 2024, in conference play. Colton helped lead the Deacons to the 2024 NCAA Women's College Cup Final and played 90 minutes in the defeat to the University of North Carolina on Dec. 9, 2024.

Prior to transferring to Wake Forest, the San Diego, Calif. native spent three seasons at the University of North Carolina. After joining the Tar Heels as a freshman in 2021, Colton started in all 18 games in her first year, logging 1,181 minutes. She was one of only three players to start in all 18 games that season and led the team in goals (7), shots (51), and shots on goal (25). In her freshman season, Colton was named to the All-ACC (Atlantic Coast Conference) Freshman team. The following season, she started in all 26 matches again and ranked fourth on the team in assists (6). She scored one goal that season against Baylor University. In the NCAA tournament that year, she recorded two total assists, coming against Duke University and Pitt University. In her final year at UNC, she was one of only four Tar Heels to start in all 23 matches, amassing 1,576 minutes played. She finished the year with two goals and one assist with 27 shots (nine shots on goal).

Colton was called up to join the U.S. Under-20 Women's Youth National Team in 2022 to compete in the Concacaf Women's Championship in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic and the Sud Ladies Cup in Aubagne, France. She was named to the Concacaf Women's U-20 Championship Best XI Team, leading the United States in assists in the tournament with five. She helped the U-20 team win its seventh Concacaf U-20 title to earn a spot in the U-20 World Cup. Colton also represented the USYNT at the Under-17 level when she was called up for three international matches against the Czech Republic, Ireland, and Belgium.

Emily Colton

Position: Midfield

Birthplace: Carlsbad, California

Country: United States

Birthdate: 06/23/2003

Age: 21

Height: 5'3"

Status: Domestic

