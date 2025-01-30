Dallas Trinity FC Signs Standout Midfielder Lexi Missimo

DALLAS, Texas - Dallas Trinity FC today announced that they have signed USWNT prospect and midfielder Lexi Missimo to a contract through the 2026-27 season. The signing of Missimo marks a significant milestone for both the club and the USL Super League as she joins her hometown team following a stellar collegiate and U.S. Soccer Youth National Team career.

"We are thrilled to bring Lexi home to play here in Dallas," said Dallas Trinity FC's General Manager Chris Petrucelli. "We're not just getting an exceptional midfielder, we're also getting a player who understands what it means to represent Dallas. From her days at Solar SC through her historic career at Texas, she's consistently shown the ability to elevate every team she's been a part of. Her decision to begin her professional career here in Dallas is a testament to our vision of building something special in North Texas."

A Southlake, Texas native, Missimo comes to Dallas Trinity FC after solidifying her place in the record books at the University of Texas. While at Texas, Missimo logged 89 total appearances and finished as the program's career leader in points (176), goals (56) and assists (64), in addition to becoming the first Big 12 Conference and Texas athlete to record a 20-goal, 20-assist season in 2023.

Her collegiate accolades include:

- SEC All-Tournament Team (2024)

- All-SEC First Team (2024)

- MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist (2024, 2023)

- United Soccer Coaches All-American (2024, 2023)

- Top Drawer Soccer National Player of the Year (2023)

- Big 12 Midfielder of the Year (2023)

- All-Big 12 First Team (2023, 2022, 2021)

- Big 12 All-Tournament Team (2023, 2022, 2021)

- Big 12 Freshman of the Year (2021)

"Joining Dallas Trinity FC and the USL Super League is an incredible opportunity to be a part of something special," said Lexi Missimo. "As a player just starting my professional journey, I'm excited to continue to grow women's soccer in a league that's creating new paths for athletes like me while returning close to home and my family."

Missimo was a member of Dallas' Solar Soccer Club prior to playing collegiate soccer, being named United Youth Soccer Coaches All-American (2018, 2019). The Southlake native was the number one recruit coming out of Southlake Carroll High School in 2021, before reclassifying to the class of 2020.

On the international stage, Missimo represented the U.S. Youth National Team 32 times from U-14 through the U-23 level and was most recently selected to the 2025 USWNT Futures Camp. Missimo played a crucial role in the 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship, scoring three goals in seven appearances, leading the United States to gold and making the tournament's Best XI.

Missimo is set to make her debut for Dallas Trinity FC when the squad returns to action Saturday, Feb. 15 at 5:30 p.m. CT versus Tampa Bay Sun FC at the Cotton Bowl, tickets can be purchased online.

