Zephyr Announces Match Day Themes for Second Half of Inaugural Season

January 30, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC News Release







A hallmark of Spokane Zephyr FC match days is the themes. The first half of the season experienced themes like STEM Nights and Breast Cancer Awareness Day. As Zephyr prepares to take the pitch for the second half of their inaugural season, fans can expect exciting match day themes when they come to support the club at ONE Spokane Stadium this spring.

Zephyr will take on Carolina Ascent FC on March 8 at 6 p.m. for their first home match this second half of the season. The match day theme is "The Future Is Female" and will recognize women-owned businesses and opportunities for women and girls throughout the Spokane community.

Fans of Girl Scout Cookies and soccer may wish to find themselves at Zephyr's match against DC Power FC on March 15 on what will be Girl Scout Day. Thin Mints and Samoas may not be the typical stadium food, but you can come enjoy our Girl Scout Cookie giveaway while cheering Zephyr onto victory.

A Spokane summer is something to look forward to and Zephyr is bringing summer feelings a few weeks early with"Beach Blanket Bingo" when Spokane takes on Brooklyn FC on April 3. Wear your sunglasses, beach towels and Hawaiian beach shirts to bring the heat and support Zephyr for a weeknight match.

Spokane may be known as Hooptown USA, but with the introduction of Spokane Zephyr FC and Velocity FC, there is no denying the city is finding a love for soccer too. Though the Lilac City may love sports, it also has a love for art and Zephyr will recognize that with the match day theme of "Paint the Town Gold and Black" when they take on Dallas Trinity FC on April 12. Honoring local artists and performers pre-game and at halftime, the day will be fueled by creativity that extends beyond the pitch.

Celebrate the 90s on April 26 when Zephyr faces Tampa Bay Sun FC with "90s Night." Hits from your favorite 90s artists will bring the energy for the match and help the gals get the win.

Join Zephyr FC in recognizing the amazing work mom-figures do! On May 3 let's "Celebrate Moms" when Spokane takes on Lexington Sporting Club. Soccer Moms are the best, just ask Rhianna, from taking them to matches, washing their dirty laundry and cutting orange slices for a halftime snack! Bring your mom and celebrate a night of soccer at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Zephyr face off with Fort Lauderdale United on May 31 for their final home match of the season and "Military Appreciation" night. Help Zephyr honor military members in the Spokane community and catch the final regular season match of the inaugural season.

Zephyr has seven home matches to close out their inaugural season. Pack the stands on these exciting theme nights and cheer the club on the victory while witnessing history for women's soccer in Spokane. We hope to see you at a match this spring!

