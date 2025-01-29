United Football League Announces Arlington, Texas, to Become Football Operations Headquarters

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League (UFL) announced today that the City of Arlington, Texas, will become the year-round football operations home for the spring football league. UFL Owner Dany Garcia, UFL President and CEO Russ Brandon, UFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Daryl Johnston, and Mayor Jim Ross of the City of Arlington made the announcement during a ceremony at the league's new offices located at Ballpark Circle in Arlington.

"The United Football League is excited about opening the doors to our new UFL headquarters in Arlington," said Brandon. "We want to thank the honorable Mayor Ross, the City of Arlington, and the entire North Texas region where we hope to forge the future of the game and become an integral part of football history."

The UFL HQ will encompass multiple facilities in central Arlington, which will serve as the football hub for all eight UFL teams. Beginning with training camps in March and continuing through practices during the 10-week regular season and two-week postseason, Arlington will host over 600 players, coaches, and staff gathering to meet, train, and practice.

"The United Football League's decision to open its headquarters and player training facilities here is a huge win for the City of Arlington and for fans who will visit from across the country each spring to see their favorite UFL teams," said Ross. "As the sports and entertainment capital of Texas, Arlington is thrilled to showcase the incredible talent of the UFL's eight teams and create unforgettable experiences for their fans."

UFL HQ will consist of five centralized facilities: the Offices at UFL HQ (1401 Nolan Ryan Expressway), Choctaw Stadium, and three additional practice locations in the area. The Offices at UFL HQ will house the UFL Team Offices & Training Rooms and the UFL Content Studio. Choctaw Stadium will house the UFL Performance Center.

The Offices at UFL HQ will also serve as the home of the UFL's new innovation division - FAST - Football Advancement through Sports Technology. Designed with the intent to elevate the game of professional football, FAST will enable established and emerging media and technology companies to test and launch innovations and services that have the ability to take the sport to a new level.

As part of FAST, the UFL Technology and Football Operations Team will provide executive guidance, football specific expertise, and operational support to both established technology companies and emerging tech startups with targeted opportunities and products that will advance the game of professional football.

UFL HQ will feature:

OFFICES AT HQ

The Offices at HQ will serve as the year-round football operations home for each team. UFL league and team staffs will have access to 111,409 square feet at Ballpark Circle, which will feature executive conference rooms, meeting spaces, and training rooms.

UFL PERFORMANCE CENTER

The league's centralized headquarters for health and performance, the UFL Performance Center will utilize an interdisciplinary approach to offer extensive, individualized, and data-informed treatment plans. These activities include physical therapy, strength and conditioning training, and sports science expertise, which are all aimed at giving UFL athletes the ability to maximize their performance on the playing field.

WEIGHT ROOMS

Three custom-built weight rooms will be available for strength and conditioning to players throughout the year.

UFL CONTENT STUDIO

With all eight UFL teams in Arlington, the UFL Content Studio will act as the focal point to capture and create dynamic, behind-the-scenes content with players and coaches.

UFL WAREHOUSE AT HQ

The warehouse will be a storage, shipping, and logistics center for the league and all eight teams. The location will provide inventory supply to league and team equipment managers for all practice and game day apparel and gear.

