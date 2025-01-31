Andy Fox Named Altoona Curve Manager for 2025 Season

CURVE, PA - The Pittsburgh Pirates and Altoona Curve are pleased to announce the 2025 Coaching Staff for the upcoming season in Curve, PA, headlined by new manager Andy Fox.

"I am thrilled to welcome Andy Fox and his staff to Curve, PA for the 2025 season," said Curve General Manager Nate Bowen. "The Pirates hit an absolute home run with this group, and I cannot wait to see them in action this season."

Fox is the 16 th Manager in Altoona's franchise history and spent the last three seasons on the Boston Red Sox major-league coaching staff after serving as the team's Infield Coordinator from 2011-21 and as the team's Assistant Field Coordinator. He joined the Red Sox major league staff under Alex Cora as the team's Field Coordinator for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, then served as the team's First Base Coach during the 2024 season.

Fox will lead a refreshed Curve coaching staff that features just one holdover from previous seasons, Bench Coach Gary Green. Pitching Coach Matt Ford joins the team for his 12 th season as an instructor in the Pirates minor leagues. Hitting Coaches Scott Seabol and Casey Harms also join the staff for their first season as instructors in Altoona after serving at the lower levels of the Pirates minor league system in 2024.

Rounding out the coaching staff is Athletic Trainer Casey Lee, Strength & Conditioning Coach Ryoji Ejima, Nutritionist Sierra Scott, and Minor League Operations Assistant Sam Klein.

Fox, a former Major League infielder and outfielder with the New York Yankees, Arizona Diamondbacks, Florida Marlins, Montral Expos and Texas Rangers begins his first season working in the Pirates minor league system. A native of Sacramento, California, Fox earned a pair of World Series Championship rings during his playing career with the Yankees in 1996 and Marlins in 2003.

Drafted by the New York Yankees in the second round (45 th overall) out of Christian Brothers High School in Sacramento, Fox played parts of nine major league seasons: totaling 776 games. Fox was known best for his versatility on the diamond, appearing at seven different positions during his major and minor league career. Fox's playing career ended following the 2005 season with the LA Angels Triple-A affiliate in Salt Lake.

Fox's coaching career has seen him serve in several roles with the Rangers, Mariners, Marlins and Red Sox. His journey began as the Manager for the Texas Rangers with their Single-A affiliate in Clinton in 2006 where he spent one season before joining the Marlins major league staff as First Base and Infield Coach for the 2007-09 campaigns. In 2010 he joined the Mariners as their Hitting Coach for their Double-A affiliate in West Tennessee. Fox joined the Red Sox in 2011 as the team's infield Coordinator, a role he held until 2021. In his coordinator role, Fox oversaw the development of several future major league All-Stars including Rafael Devers, Xander Boegarts and Mookie Betts. Fox earned two additional World Series Championship rings as an instructor in 2013 and 2018 with Boston.

Pitching Coach Matt Ford joins the Altoona staff after spending the 2024 campaign as the Pitching Coach for Low-A Bradenton. The 2025 season will be his 12 th as a coach in the Pirates system, previously serving in the FCL (2022), Greensboro (2021), as the team's Rehab Pitching Coordinator (2019-20), with Bradenton (2017-18), both West Virginia clubs (2016 in full-season and 2015 in short-season) as well as with Bristol (2014). Ford was Toronto's third round draft selection (103 rd overall) in 1999 out of Taravella HS in Coral Springs, FL and made his major league debut with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2003 after his selection in the Rule 5 Draft in December 2002. Ford's final major league appearance with the Brewers came on July 20, 2003, at PNC Park in Pittsburgh before he missed the rest of the season with a sprained left elbow. All told, Ford pitched in 25 games and made four starts in his lone major league season with Milwaukee, recording an 0-3 record with a 4.33 ERA in 43.2 IP. Ford also pitched in the affiliated ranks with Kansas City (2005) and Minnesota (2006) as well as two seasons in the independent Atlantic and Northern Leagues (2007-08). He began his coaching career as the Pitching Coach at the University of Akron in 2012 and joined the Pirates after two years in that role. Ford resides in Coral Springs, Florida with his wife Dana and son Dylan (6).

Hitting Coach Scott Seabol comes to Altoona after spending the 2024 season as the Hitting Coach at Low-A Bradenton and begins his second season in the Pirates minor league system. Seabol joined the Pirates after four seasons as a hitting instructor in the Miami Marlins minor league system (2020-2023) and with the New York Yankees (2016-19). Seabol was drafted by the New York Yankees in 1996 out of West Virginia University and played 60 major league games with the Yankees (2001) and St. Louis Cardinals (2005). Seabol's 14-year playing career wrapped up in 2009 after a season in Korea and two seasons in Japan. A native of McKeesport, PA, Seabol resides in Elizabeth, PA with his twin sons Cole and Cameron (20) and daughter Caylin (15).

Hitting Coach Casey Harms begins his fifth season as an instructor in the Pirates minor league system after serving as Greensboro's Bench Coach in 2024. Harms, born in Fair Oaks, California, joined the Pirates in 2021 as the Hitting Coach in the Florida Complex League. Harms played outfield at Division III Occidental College in Los Angeles and then went on to coach in the collegiate ranks at UC Santa Barbara (2013-18) and Santa Barbara City College (2019-21). He also spent two seasons as the Manager for the Waterloo Bucks in the Northwoods League (2019-20) and led the team to a 28-13 record and a league championship in 2020. Harms resides in Lakewood Ranch, Florida with his wife Sam and their daughter Parker.

Bench Coach Gary Green returns to Altoona for the 2025 season after holding the same role with the Curve in 2021, 2023 and 2024 and in 2022 with Indianapolis. A Pittsburgh native, Green was the organizations Minor League Infield Coordinator and Roving Infield Instructor from 2011 through 2020. Green earned extensive managerial experience in the Pirates and Detroit Tigers organizations, amassing a 588-713 record (.488) across 11 seasons. Green's most recent managerial experience came in a four-year run in the South Atlantic League with West Virginia (2009-10) and Hickory (2007-2008). His managerial stops include one season in Lynchburg (2006), three seasons with Lakeland (2002-2004), two seasons with Oneonta (2000-2001), and one season in the Gulf Coast League with the GCL Tigers (1999).

A former major league infielder for parts of five seasons, Green's professional career on the diamond began after the San Diego Padres selected him 27th overall in the 1984 Amateur Draft. Prior to starting his professional career, Green was the starting shortstop for Team USA in the 1984 Olympic Games. Green went on to spend five seasons in the Padres organization, making his major league debut in September of 1986, two years in the Texas Rangers system and concluded his playing career after four seasons in the Cincinnati Reds organization. Green batted .222 with nine doubles and 11 RBI in 106 major league games with the Padres, Rangers and Reds.

A Pittsburgh native, Green played four years of baseball at Oklahoma State. His father, Fred, pitched for the Pirates for parts of four seasons (1959-64) and was a member of the 1960 World Champion Pirates.

Athletic Trainer Casey Lee spent the 2024 season as the Athletic Trainer with Single-A Greensboro and begins his seventh season working for the Pirates. Lee received his bachelor's degree in Movement and Sports Science from Purdue University in 2017 and his master's degree in Athletic Training from West Chester (PA) University. Lee spent two seasons with Greensboro and the 2022 season with Low-A Bradenton as Athletic Trainer.

Strength and Conditioning Coach Ryoji Ejima joins the Curve after spending 2024 as the Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach at Triple-A Indianapolis. Ejima, born in Iizuka, Fukuoka, Japan, is in his fifth season working in the Pirates minor league system, he served as the Strength & Conditioning Coach for Greensboro in 2022 and Bradenton in 2021. Ejima earned his bachelor's degree in Health and Sports Science, Athletic Training from Chukyo University in 2016 and a master's degree in Exercise Science, Strength and Conditioning from Appalachian State in 2021, he joined the organization after two years as a Graduate Teaching Assistant at Appalachian State University.

