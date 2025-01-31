Courage Loan Midfielder Victoria Pickett to AFC Toronto

January 31, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage today announced the club has loaned midfielder Victoria Pickett to AFC Toronto of the Northern Super League for an agreed-upon fee. The loan will go into effect on February 1, 2025, and run through December 31, 2025.

Pickett played 29 regular-season games for the Courage over her two seasons with the team, scoring one goal and adding one assist in 836 minutes. She also appeared in eight cup competition matches, including the 2023 NWSL Challenge Cup-which the Courage won-and the 2024 NWSLxLiga MX Femenil Summer Cup, helping the Courage reach the semifinals. 

The Courage acquired Pickett via trade from Gotham FC in 2023. She was drafted 15th  overall by the Kansas City Current in 2021 out of the University of Wisconsin, where she was a two-time, first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2017 and 2018. She spent parts of two seasons with Kansas City, appearing in 35 games with 30 starts, before a trade to Gotham FC in August of 2022.

The Courage now have 33 players in preseason camp, including 27 under contract and 26 active.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.