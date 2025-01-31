Orlando Pride Acquires Zambian International Prisca Chilufya

January 31, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride has acquired forward Prisca Chilufya on an immediate transfer from FC Juarez in Liga MX Feminil for undisclosed fee and have signed the Zambian international to a three-year deal through the 2027 season.

"We are thrilled to welcome Prisca to the Orlando Pride. Prisca is a dynamic forward who brings exceptional ability, speed, and a proven scoring record to our attack," VP of Soccer Operations and Sporting Director Haley Carter said. "Her experience in both international competition with Zambia and her success in Liga MX Feminil demonstrates the kind of top-tier talent we're committed to bringing to Orlando. She represents both immediate impact and long-term potential, and we believe she will thrive in our environment. Her three-year commitment reflects our shared vision for building something special. We can't wait for our fans to see her take the pitch in purple."

"I am honored to be joining Orlando Pride, a club with such a strong vision and commitment to excellence in women's soccer," Chilufya said. "I'm excited to bring my experience and skills to the NWSL, which is one of the most competitive leagues in the world. The opportunity to play alongside such talented teammates and learn from the coaching staff here in Orlando is something I've dreamed about. I've watched as the Pride have been built something special, and I want to contribute to the team's success both on and off the field."

Chilufya will be joining the Pride following her stint with Liga MX Femenil side FC Juarez. Since joining the Liga MX Femenil side, Chilufya has scored 14 goals in 48 appearances since 2023. So far this season, she has scored four goals including a goal that came just three minutes into the match against Pumas that helped her earn player of the match.

Prior to joining FC Juarez, she had a quick stint with Fatih Karagumruk of the TTF 1. Lig, which is the second tier of Turkish football. Chilufya scored four goals in seven matches for the Club.

Chilufya scored 18 goals in 14 appearances for Tomris Turan of the Kazakh Women's Championship in 2022-23. Two of those 14 appearances came in the UEFA Women's Champions League. She first debuted in the UEFA Women's Champions League during the 2020-21 season while with BIIK Kazygurt and would score her first goal of the competition the following season in 2021-22. During the 2021 Kazakh Women's Championship season, Chilufya scored 14 goals in 13 games, helping BIIK Kazygurt win the Championship.

Internationally, Chilufya has been regularly called up for Zambia at the senior level since she featured in the 2018 Women's Africa Cup of Nations and qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympics in 2018. She appeared in all three matches for Zambia at the 2024 Paris Olympics and served as an alternate for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. She also recently played in the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations for Zambia

TRANSACTION: Orlando Pride acquires Prisca Chilufya via immediate transfer from FC Juarez in Liga MX Feminil for undisclosed fee and has signed Chilufya to a three-year deal through the 2027 season.

Prisca Chilufya (Priss-ka Chuh-loof-e-yah)

Position: Forward

Height: 5-7

Born: June 8, 1999

Hometown: Lusaka, Zambia

Citizenship: ZAM

