Angel City Football Club Signs Japanese Women's National Team Defender Miyabi Moriya to One Year Deal

January 31, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - Today, Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced that the club has signed Japanese defender Miyabi Moriya to a one-year contract through 2025 with a club option for 2026. Moriya comes to Angel City via transfer from INAC Kobe Leonessa for an undisclosed transfer fee. She will occupy one of ACFC's international spots.

"I am grateful to Angel City for signing me and I can't wait to play for the fans at BMO Stadium," said Moriya. "I visited Los Angeles several times as a student athlete, and I am excited for this new journey. My heart breaks for what LA is going through right now, and I am grateful to become part of the community."

"We are excited to add a defender of Miyabi's caliber to our roster," said ACFC Sporting Director Mark Parsons. "She is a versatile talent with incredible game intelligence which will allow our coaching staff to continue to evolve our style of play. Bringing Miyabi and her huge international experience with one of the top national teams in the world is an important addition to our team."

Since making her professional debut in 2015, Moriya earned eight goals in 118 match appearances for INAC Kobe Leonessa of the Japanese WE League, helping the club win their first ever WE League title in 2022. In the 2023 season, Moriya was awarded 2023 WE League Valuable Player and was also named to the 2023 WE League Best XI.

Originally from Nara Prefecture, Japan, Moriya made her Japan Women's National Team debut in 2023, when she was named to the 23-player roster for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. She has earned 15 caps and two goals, making her first World Cup appearance in the 2-0 second-round victory against Costa Rica. Moriya also appeared on the 2016 U-20 Women's World Cup roster.

Moriya will be joining former schoolmates and teammates Jun Endo and Hannah Stambaugh at ACFC. The three went to grammar school together as well as Moriya and Endo competed on the 2023 Japan Women's World Cup roster, helping the squad to a Quarterfinals appearance. Additionally, Stambaugh and Moriya played professionally together at INAC Kobe Leonessa from 2016-2020.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.