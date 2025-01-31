San Diego Wave FC Announces Coaching Staff Additions

January 31, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC today announced three additions to Head Coach Jonas Eidevall's coaching staff for the 2025 NWSL season. The Wave welcomes Becki Tweed and Jack Jensen as assistant coaches, and Kenneth Mattsson as head goalkeeper coach, adding a diverse array of experience from the top levels in the United States and Europe.

"I'm thrilled to welcome this talented group of coaches to the Wave for the 2025 season," said Eidevall. "Their diverse experiences, from across the U.S. and Europe in both the women's and men's game, will be invaluable in strengthening our approach to player development and performance. I'm excited to collaborate with them and our entire staff as we work toward our goals for the season ahead."

Becki Tweed, Assistant Coach

Tweed joins San Diego after spending two seasons with Angel City FC where she served as the head coach, interim head coach and assistant head coach during the 2023 and 2024 seasons. As interim head coach in 2023, Tweed led Los Angeles to an 11-game unbeaten streak which helped the team to its first playoff appearance in club history. Before her tenure at Angel City, Tweed was an assistant coach with NJ/NY Gotham FC from 2020 to 2022, contributing to the team's 2021 playoff appearances. Her coaching journey also includes roles with the U.S. U-20 Women's National Team and Monmouth University.

As a player, Tweed competed professionally as a midfielder in the FA Women's Premier League for Bristol City (2005-08) and Millwall (2008-09), and in the U.S. Women's Premier Soccer League for Jersey Blues FC (2009-10) and Millburn Magic (2011-15).

Tweed is currently in the process of earning her USSF Pro license.

Jack Jensen, Assistant Coach

Jensen joins the Wave from Molde, Norway where he served as head coach of Molde Fotballklubb, the women's professional team competing in the top division of Norwegian football for the 2024 season. Jensen also spent two seasons as the women's head coach of Vålerenga Football Club where he led his side to the Norwegian Championship (2021), back-to-back Norwegian Cup titles (2020, 2021) and two UEFA Women's Champions league appearances (2020, 2021).

Prior to his time in Norway, Jensen served as head coach of FC Rosengård in Sweden for over two years where his team won the Swedish Championship (2015), two Swedish Cups (2016, 2017), the Swedish Supercup (2016) and appeared in two UEFA Women's Champions League Quarter Finals (2015, 2016).

Originally from Denmark, Jensen holds a UEFA Pro License. He has also earned his master's degree in sports science with a specialization in high-intensity training in football from the University of Copenhagen, where he worked for 10 years in research and coaching in football.

Kenneth Mattsson, Head of Goalkeeping

Mattson joins the Club after serving as the head goalkeeper coach (2016-23) and assistant manager (2020) for FC Rosengard, where during his tenure, the Rosengard squad won three Swedish championships, four Swedish cups and one supercup. Mattson has also served as a private consultant for over 13 years, working with top-level clients from the sports and music industry.

With extensive experience in developing top goalkeepers, Mattsson holds a UEFA A Goalkeeper License, as well as his master's degree in sports science from Malmö University.

The Wave is also currently in the process of hiring an individual development coach.

