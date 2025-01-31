Washington Spirit Unveils Exciting New Matchday Experiences for 2025 Season

January 31, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







The energy of a Washington Spirit match at Audi Field is already electric, but now, fans can get even closer to the action with a new lineup of unforgettable Group Experiences. Whether you're a young soccer player dreaming of taking the pitch with your idols, a fan looking for an exclusive behind-the-scenes moment, or a performer ready to shine in front of thousands, the Spirit has crafted an array of opportunities designed to make matchdays even more special.

Step Into the Action Before the Match Begins

Imagine walking onto the pitch, hand-in-hand, with a Spirit star at Audi Field. With the Player Walkout experience, young fans ages seven to 14 can do just that as they accompany both the home and away teams onto the field and stand alongside them during the National Anthem.

The Spirit Rally Tunnel invites fans ages seven to 18 to bring the energy and cheer on the players as they take the field before the match! Meanwhile, groups looking for a picture-perfect moment can participate in an exclusive photo opportunity at field level!

Have you always wanted to watch the Trin Spin up close? Or be just feet away from an Aubrey Kingsbury save? Experience the intensity, skill, and passion from Spirit players during warmups with Pregame Field Passes or become a Benchwarmer and witness the team's final match preparation from the bench!

Participate in the pre-match ceremonies as your group holds the Spirit's crest during the Midfield Flag Presentation or a member of your team delivers the official game ball to the referees before kickoff.

Primetime on the Pitch Experiences

Once the action is underway, the opportunities don't stop. Halftime at Audi Field is now a stage for fan participation. Performance groups can showcase their talent in front of thousands during a five-minute halftime performance, or younger fans can take their love of soccer to the next level in a 7 vs. 7 mini-match, playing on the same field as the pros.

For those looking for a different kind of moment, the Halftime Parade offers groups the chance to march around the field, waving to fans and taking in the sights from a player's perspective. And if you're looking to keep the energy high, the Halftime Rally Tunnel is your chance to once again cheer on the Spirit as they return to the pitch for the second half.

Adding to the stadium excitement, a group of lucky fans will also get to participate in the T-Shirt Toss, joining the Spirit Hype Team to send Spirit gear flying into the crowd.

Unforgettable Moments After the Final Whistle

Even after the final whistle blows, the night doesn't have to end. Groups can step onto the field for a postgame photo, capturing the thrill of matchday from the same ground where the game was just played. For young athletes dreaming of their own professional moment, the Postgame Penalty Kick experience lets them channel their inner Ashley Hatch and take a shot on goal.

And for the ultimate way to cap off the night, a limited number of fans will have the chance to be part of the VIP Postgame Field Passes experience, standing by the tunnel to cheer on the team as they leave the pitch.

Be a Part of the Spirit's Matchday Magic

With so many new and exciting ways to get involved, a Spirit matchday at Audi Field has never been more immersive. Whether you're walking out with the team, performing at halftime, or stepping onto the field after the game, the Spirit is making sure fans of all ages can be part of the action.

Don't miss your opportunity to experience matchday like never before! Place your deposit today and get ready to make memories that will last a lifetime.

For more details, visit the Groups page or contact the Spirit using the form below. We'll see you back at Audi Field this March!

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.