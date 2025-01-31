Houston Dash Sign Forward Yazmeen Ryan to Contract Extension

January 31, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash and forward Yazmeen Ryan agreed to a three-year contract extension, the team announced today. The two-time NWSL champion will remain in Houston through the 2027 NWSL season.

"Yazmeen is a stellar addition to our team and you see that in her interactions with our staff and her new teammates. On the field, she is a competitor that wants to raise the bar for the group and demands the best from herself at each training session," President of Women's Soccer, Angela Hucles Mangano said. "We are excited about what the team can accomplish this year and beyond with Yazmeen as a key contributor."

Houston acquired the 25-year-old in a trade with NJ/NY Gotham FC on Dec. 27. She won the 2023 NWSL Championship with Gotham, her fourth trophy since making her professional debut in 2021. The U.S. Women's National Team forward was named to the 2024 NWSL Best XI Second Team and finished with five goals and six assists last season. Ryan has appeared in 82 regular season games since making her debut in 2021, scoring nine goals and tallying 12 assists.

Ryan is one of seven new additions to the Dash roster for the 2025 season. She is also one of five players to join the team this offseason that has won an NWSL title or league trophy.

The Dash will open the 2025 season at Shell Energy Stadium against the Washington Spirit on Friday, March 14. The first fans to enter the venue will receive a Houston Dash wall flag, courtesy of Shell Energy. Tickets for the match are available.

