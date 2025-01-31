Bay FC Signs Two-Time NWSL Champion Defender Kelli Hubly Through 2026

January 31, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC, the women's professional soccer franchise in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), announced today that the club has signed two-time NWSL champion defender Kelli Hubly to a two-year contract through 2026.

"We're excited to bring someone with Kelli's experience and skill to Bay FC," said head coach Albertin Montoya. "She has the championship mentality that we are looking for and we feel she will fit right into this environment and help make our club better."

After eight seasons with Portland Thorns FC where she won two NWSL Championships, the 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup and 2021 NWSL Shield, Hubly is ready to join Bay FC.

"I am thrilled to be joining this amazing club," said Hubly. I'm so excited for the opportunity to contribute, learn, and grow together. I'm ready to take on new challenges and bring my best self!"

Last season Hubly tallied 24 appearances and over 2,000 minutes for the club across the regular season and NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup, recording two assists. She began her professional career in 2017 when she joined Portland as a National Team Replacement Player. She signed a permanent contract with the club in 2018, becoming a key piece on one of the NWSL's top defenses. During her tenure, she helped the club to the second-most clean sheets in regular season play (58) and tallied 129 appearances across all competitions in eight seasons, among the top marks in club history.

A native of Elk Grove Village, Ill., Hubly played collegiately at Kentucky (2012-14) and DePaul University (2015-16), amassing 83 appearances and scoring 11 goals. She was named to the SEC All-Freshman team in 2012 and helped the Wildcats to two NCAA tournaments in 2012 and 2014. After transferring to DePaul, she made 18 appearances for the Blue Demons in 2016.

Bay FC's preparations for the 2025 season continue as the club is training in San Jose through Feb. 7, before traveling to Santa Barbara, Calif. for a week of sessions Feb. 8-14, and Indio, Calif. Feb. 16-22 for the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational. In Indio, Bay FC will take on a pair of NWSL foes in exhibition matches, lining up opposite Seattle Reign FC Sunday, Feb. 16, and San Diego Wave FC Saturday, Feb. 22. Both of Bay FC's matches at the event will be open to fans, with passes on sale at CoachellaValleyInvitational.com.

The 2025 NWSL regular season will kick off the weekend of March 14, with Bay FC opening its campaign on the road March 16 at 4:30 p.m. PT against the Utah Royals at America First Field in Sandy, Utah. The club will play its first home match March 22 at 7 p.m. PT vs. Racing Louisville FC at PayPal Park. The club's full 2025 schedule is available now at BayFC.com.

