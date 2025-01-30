Orlando Pride Transfers Forward Adriana for Club Record Transfer Fee

January 30, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride has transferred forward Adriana to Al Qadsiah FC of Saudi's Women's Premier League for a Club record fee, it was announced today. After two years with the Pride, Adriana's transfer will serve as the highest transfer fee for a player sale in Orlando Pride history and will be in the top three highest in NWSL history.

"We are incredibly grateful for Adriana's contributions to the Club and while we will miss her presence both on and off the pitch, we are happy to support her in this next chapter of her career," Orlando Pride VP of Soccer Operations and Sporting Director Haley Carter said. "At the Pride, we believe in empowering our players to pursue opportunities that align with their personal and professional goals. The record transfer fee we received reflects both Adriana's exceptional talent and our commitment to building mutually beneficial relationships in the global transfer market. These resources will help us continue to attract world-class talent to Orlando as we build for the future. We wish Adriana all the best and she will always be part of the Pride family."

"I want to thank the Orlando Pride, my teammates, and especially our amazing fans for making Orlando feel like home. This club gave me an incredible opportunity to grow as a player and person, and I will always be grateful for my time here. The Pride organization has been very supportive of my desire to take on this new challenge overseas. They worked hard to make this move possible while ensuring it benefited everyone involved. Orlando will always hold a special place in my heart, and I look forward to watching the club continue to grow and succeed."

Adriana joined the Pride prior to the start of the 2023 season and wraps up her Pride career appearing in 46 matches, scoring 12 goals and recording five assists. Her 12 goals all came in regular season play and are tied for the fifth-most scored in Club history.

In 2024, the forward played in 26 games, 21 of which were starts, and scored six goals to go along with one assist. She earned a brace on two separate occasions last season, the first coming against Angel City FC on June 30 and the other coming just three matches later against NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sept. 1. She also played in all three of the Pride's NWSL Playoff matches, helping the Club win the 2024 NWSL Championship.

Internationally, Adriana recently helped Brazil reach the Final in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The forward was named to Brazil's roster for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup but was ultimately replaced on the roster due to injury. She made her debut for the Brazilian national team in 2017.

Orlando Pride season tickets are now on sale for the 2025 season. Season Ticket Members enjoy many benefits throughout the season for supporting the Pride and will receive tickets to the 2025 Challenge Cup as an added benefit. More information on becoming a 2025 Orlando Pride Season Ticket Member can be found here.

TRANSACTION: Orlando Pride transfers forward Adriana to Saudi Women's Premier League's Al Qadsiah FC.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.