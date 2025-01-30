Racing's Bahr Returns to Colombian Club on Loan Through 2025
January 30, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Racing Louisville FC News Release
Racing Louisville FC forward Elexa Bahr is linking up with her former club, Colombia's América de Cali Feminino, on a season-long loan in 2025, it was announced Thursday.
From Buford, Georgia, the 26-year-old is also a Colombian international who was part of the nation's 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup squad that reached the tournament quarterfinals for the first time.
"We are so grateful for Elexa's contributions to Racing on and off the pitch over the past year," said coach Bev Yanez. "This is an opportunity with her former club that's great for continued development. We look forward to supporting her in this process."
Bahr started 14 of her 16 Racing appearances in 2024, her first year in Louisville. That included a goal and assist in the season opener as she became the first NWSL player in eight years to register that stat line in a club debut.
Previously for América de Cali, Bahr scored six goals in 17 appearances in 2023 to help the club win the first stage of league play and finish as runner-up in the Liga Profesional Femenina knockout tournament.
