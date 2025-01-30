Gotham FC Transfers Defender Jenna Nighswonger to Arsenal FC

January 30, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







HARRISON, NJ - Gotham FC has agreed to transfer defender Jenna Nighswonger to Women's Super League side Arsenal FC for an undisclosed fee, the clubs announced Thursday.

"Thank you, Gotham, for an amazing two years," said Nighswonger. "I am so grateful to ownership, Yael, Juan and my teammates for all the great memories at the club. A big thank you as well to Cloud 9 for all the support!"

Nighswonger, 24, was the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NWSL Draft, and she immediately made an impact with Gotham FC. Over the past two seasons, she made 58 appearances across all NWSL competitions, amassing six goals and five assists while winning the NWSL championship and the NWSL rookie of the year award in 2023.

In 2024, Nighswonger started all 26 regular season games and led the team in tackles won (41) and successful crosses (32). She earned NWSL Best XI of the Month honors in May and June and was named to the 2024 NWSL Best XI.

During her time at Gotham FC, Nighswonger made 18 appearances for the U.S. Women's National Team, claiming a gold medal at the Paris Olympics. She made her debut on Dec. 2, 2023, as a substitute in a friendly against China and scored her first international goal on Feb. 20, 2024, converting a penalty in the USA's opening match of the CONCACAF W Gold Cup against the Dominican Republic.

"We are so proud of Jenna's trajectory as a player during her time with Gotham FC, and we've seen her develop into one of the top players in the league," said Yael Averbuch West, the general manager and head of soccer operations for Gotham FC. "We wish her all the best in this exciting new chapter with Arsenal and are honored to have played a part in her journey."

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.