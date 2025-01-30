Courage Acquire Intra-League Transfer Funds from Kansas City Current in Exchange for Forward Haley Hopkins

January 30, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage announced today that the club has acquired $50,000 in intra-league transfer funds from the Kansas City Current in exchange for forward Haley Hopkins.   

Hopkins was selected by the Courage with the 11th overall pick of the 2023 NWSL Draft out of the University of Virginia. Across two seasons in Courage Country, Hopkins made 36 regular season appearances with four goals and two assists across 1,896 minutes. She also added three goals and three assists across 10 appearances in cup competitions, including the 2023 NWSL Challenge Cup - which the Courage won - and the 2024 NWSLxLiga MX Femenil Summer Cup, helping the Courage reach the semifinals.  

"We cannot thank Haley enough for her time, energy and commitment to her teammates, staff, and club. In her two years here, she helped lay the foundation for the forward direction we are going. We always talk about leaving a mark, and Haley did just that. We wish her all the best and much success on this new journey in Kansas City," said Courage Head Coach Sean Nahas. 

The Courage now have 34 players in preseason camp, including 28 under contract and 27 active. 

TRANSACTION: North Carolina Courage TRADE with Kansas City Current

NC Receives: $50,000 intra-league transfer funds

KC Receives: Forward Haley Hopkins

