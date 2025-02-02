National Arena League Terminates Amarillo Dusters membership

February 2, 2025 - National Arena League (NAL) News Release







OMAHA, NE - The National Arena League reports that effective immediately the Amarillo franchise has had its membership terminated for failure to meet league obligations. A unanimous decision was made today by the board of ownership to terminate the Amarillo franchise so that the league can move forward to the regular season without Amarillo's participation. The decision follows months of effort from both league officials and individual member teams supporting Amarillo to take the field for 2025.

A modified schedule will be published in the days ahead. This modified schedule will have no effect on the number of weeks of regular season play nor the playoff format. The Beaumont Renegades, Carolina Cobras, Columbus Lions, Colorado Spartans, Idaho Horsemen, Omaha Beef, Shreveport Rouxgaroux, Sioux City Bandits, and Wheeling Miners will take the field for the 2025 season.

Prioritizing its active member teams, the National Arena League is still scheduled to kickoff the regular season Saturday, March 8.

• Discuss this story on the National Arena League message board...





National Arena League Stories from February 2, 2025

National Arena League Terminates Amarillo Dusters membership - NAL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.