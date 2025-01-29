Premier Lacrosse League Announces 2025 Regular Season Schedule, Tickets on Sale Now

January 29, 2025 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) News Release







LOS ANGELES - The Premier Lacrosse League powered by Ticketmaster today released the schedule for its 2025 season, marking the league's eight teams' return to their home cities. Tickets for the 2025 PLL season are on sale now.

"Our 2025 regular season marks another major milestone for the PLL as we bring our teams back to their home cities, building on the big reception they received during their home debuts last year," said Paul Rabil, Co-founder and President of the Premier Lacrosse League. "Over the last six seasons, we've seen tremendous growth-expanding our reach across North America and growing the lacrosse fan base. With this year's regular season schedule, we're excited to deepen connections with our local fans while continuing to expand the PLL into priority markets."

After welcoming its eight teams to their home cities last season, the league will return to its eight teams' home markets, and two neutral sites through the 10-week, tour-based regular season. Sites for the league's All-Star Weekend and Playoffs will be announced later this year.

"We're excited to unveil the 2025 schedule as we strengthen partnerships with top venues and enhance fan experiences in our teams' home cities," said Mike Rabil, Co-founder and CEO of the Premier Lacrosse League. "With 52% revenue growth in Weekend Pass sales last season, it's clear fans are enthusiastic about this new era for the PLL and professional lacrosse. We can't wait to bring the world's best players back to these cities this summer."

The top four teams from the 2024 season will play in the 2025 Lexus Championship Series this February 11-17 at The St. James near Washington, D.C. The Boston Cannons, New York Atlas, Maryland Whipsnakes, and Utah Archers will compete in the Olympic Sixes game format, set to return lacrosse to the Olympics at the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Games.

To learn more about the Premier Lacrosse League, and purchase tickets for the 2025 season, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com.

