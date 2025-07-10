Sports stats

Las Vegas Aces vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 10, 2025

July 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
What an ending in D.C.

Shakira Austin's go-ahead bucket and Brittney Sykes at the line seal the 70-68 win over the Aces!

The Washington Mystics improve to 10-10 on the season.

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

