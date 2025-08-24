Las Vegas Aces vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 23, 2025

Published on August 23, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Las Vegas Aces defeated the Mystics 91-81 and extended their win streak to 10 straight games

Longest single season win streak since the franchise moved to Las Vegas Longest win streak in the WNBA this season Longest win streak in the WNBA since 2021 (CON - 14; PHX - 10)

A'ja Wilson led her team to victory with 36 PTS, 13 REB & 2 BLKS

