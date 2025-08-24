Las Vegas Aces vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 23, 2025
Published on August 23, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
The Las Vegas Aces defeated the Mystics 91-81 and extended their win streak to 10 straight games
Longest single season win streak since the franchise moved to Las Vegas Longest win streak in the WNBA this season Longest win streak in the WNBA since 2021 (CON - 14; PHX - 10)
A'ja Wilson led her team to victory with 36 PTS, 13 REB & 2 BLKS
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Las Vegas Aces Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 23, 2025
- Nurse Scores Season High, Sky Fall to Sun 84-94 - Chicago Sky
- Sun Pick up Road Win against Sky, 94-84 - Connecticut Sun
- Aces Erase Early 15-Point Deficit, Outdistance Mystics 91-81 for 10th Straight Victory - Las Vegas Aces
- Final Notes: Atlanta Dream 78, New York Liberty 62 - Atlanta Dream
- Mystics vs. Aces Postgame Notes - August 23, 2025 - Washington Mystics
- Postgame Notes: NYL 62, ATL 78 - New York Liberty
- Fever, Lynx Meet Again on Sunday in Minnesota - Indiana Fever
- Indiana Fever Sign Aerial Powers to Seven-Day Hardship Contract - Indiana Fever
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Las Vegas Aces Stories
- Aces Erase Early 15-Point Deficit, Outdistance Mystics 91-81 for 10th Straight Victory
- Las Vegas Aces Extend Winning Streak to 9 with 83-61 Defeat of Mercury
- Aces Turn Nightmare 10-Point, 4th Quarter Deficit into 74-72 Victory over Dream
- A'ja Wilson Earns 26th Western Conference Player of the Week Award
- Las Vegas Aces Clash with Atlanta Dream Tuesday as Jousting for Playoff Seeding Continues