Las Vegas Aces vs. Atlanta Dream Full Game Highlights: August 27, 2025
Published on August 27, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
The @LVAces extend the league's longest win streak this season to 12 with an 81-75 win over the Dream!
A'ja Wilson - 34 PTS | 10 REB | 4 BLK Jackie Young - 10 PTS | 10 AST I 11 REB Chelsea Gray - 14 PTS | 5 AST | 3 3PM
Jackie Young records her 2nd career triple-double, while A'ja Wilson passes Katie Smith for 9th all-time on the FT list!
