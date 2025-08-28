Las Vegas Aces vs. Atlanta Dream Full Game Highlights: August 27, 2025

Published on August 27, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The @LVAces extend the league's longest win streak this season to 12 with an 81-75 win over the Dream!

A'ja Wilson - 34 PTS | 10 REB | 4 BLK Jackie Young - 10 PTS | 10 AST I 11 REB Chelsea Gray - 14 PTS | 5 AST | 3 3PM

Jackie Young records her 2nd career triple-double, while A'ja Wilson passes Katie Smith for 9th all-time on the FT list!

