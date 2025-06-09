LAFC vs. Sporting Kansas City: Full Match Highlights: Olivier Giroud Golazo!
June 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #goals
Check out the Los Angeles FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from June 9, 2025
- LAFC Extends Unbeaten Streak to Nine Games in League Play; Defeats Sporting Kansas City 3-1 - Los Angeles FC
- Sounders FC Falls 3-0 on the Road to Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Seattle Sounders FC
- Surrey's own Jeevan Badwal scores the winner as 'Caps return to the top of the MLS Supporters' Shield standings - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Sporting KC Falls 3-1 at LAFC - Sporting Kansas City
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC Extends Unbeaten Streak to Nine Games in League Play; Defeats Sporting Kansas City 3-1
- Lafc To Battle Club América in FIFA Club World Cup Play-In Match at BMO Stadium on May 31
- LAFC and FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Tour Stop at Mariachi Plaza Moved to BMO Stadium on Sunday, June 8
- LAFC Announces Date Changes for Matches against Toronto FC and Real Salt Lake
- LAFC and FIFA to Host Club World Cup Trophy Tour Stop at Mariachi Plaza on Saturday, June 7