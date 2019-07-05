LA Kings Sign Mario Kempe
July 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Kings have signed forward Mario Kempe to a one-year, two-way contract worth $700K AAV at the NHL level.
The 30-year-old Kempe (born September 19, 1988) has played in 70 NHL games the past two seasons with the Arizona Coyotes, totaling 13 points (6-7=13) and recording 22 penalty minutes. This past season he appeared in 52 contests.
A native of Kramfors, Sweden, Kempe is a 6-0, 185-pounder. He was originally selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the fifth-round (122nd overall) in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft. He has also spent time the past two seasons with the Coyotes' American Hockey League affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners.
Mario's brother, Adrian, has played with the Kings the past three seasons after originally being selected by the Kings in the first-round (29th overall) in 2014. Adrian has also appeared in 101 AHL contests with Ontario, in addition to 18 in the Calder Cup Playoffs.
The Ontario Reign will begin the 2019-20 season, their fifth as members of the American Hockey League, in October 2019. For more information on the upcoming season, as well as the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, to be held in Ontario, visit ontarioreign.com, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 5, 2019
- LA Kings Sign Mario Kempe - Ontario Reign
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Andreas Martinsen to One-Year Contract - San Diego Gulls
- Tampa Bay Lightning Re-Sign Forward Carter Verhaeghe to One-Year, Two-Way Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- Coyotes Sign Bunting and Fasching to Two-Year, Two-Way Contracts - Tucson Roadrunners
- Amerks Ink Four to AHL Contracts - Rochester Americans
- Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa Named AHL's Outstanding Executive for 2018-19 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Mike King Hired as Video Coach for the Ottawa Senators - Hershey Bears
- Iowa Wild Wins Five Awards, Including Team of the Year, at AHL Board of Governors Meeting - Iowa Wild
- Comets Win Community Service Excellence Award - Utica Comets
- American Hockey League Names 2018-19 Winners of Team Business Services Awards - AHL
- American Hockey League Announces 2018-19 Winners of Excellence Awards - AHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.