LA Kings Sign Mario Kempe

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Kings have signed forward Mario Kempe to a one-year, two-way contract worth $700K AAV at the NHL level.

The 30-year-old Kempe (born September 19, 1988) has played in 70 NHL games the past two seasons with the Arizona Coyotes, totaling 13 points (6-7=13) and recording 22 penalty minutes. This past season he appeared in 52 contests.

A native of Kramfors, Sweden, Kempe is a 6-0, 185-pounder. He was originally selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the fifth-round (122nd overall) in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft. He has also spent time the past two seasons with the Coyotes' American Hockey League affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners.

Mario's brother, Adrian, has played with the Kings the past three seasons after originally being selected by the Kings in the first-round (29th overall) in 2014. Adrian has also appeared in 101 AHL contests with Ontario, in addition to 18 in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

