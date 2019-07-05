Anaheim Ducks Sign Andreas Martinsen to One-Year Contract
July 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed left wing Andreas Martinsen to a one-year, two-way contract through the 2019-20 NHL season.
Martinsen, 29 (6/13/90), has collected 9-14=23 points with 110 penalty minutes (PIM) in 152 career NHL games with the Chicago Blackhawks, Montreal Canadiens and Colorado Avalanche. A native of Baerum, Norway, Martinsen became the eighth Norwegian player to appear in an NHL game when he made his league debut Nov. 10, 2015 vs. Philadelphia.
Appearing in 24 games with the Blackhawks last season, the 6-3, 229-pound forward registered 1-3=4 points. Martinsen played the remainder of the 2018-19 campaign with Rockford of the American Hockey League (AHL), picking up 3-8=11 points in 38 games. Last season marked Martinsen's third year in the AHL, which increased his career totals to 16-25=41 points in 112 AHL games.
