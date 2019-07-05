Rampage Win Two AHL Team Business Services Awards
July 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release
SAN ANTONIO, TX - American Hockey League President and CEO David Andrews has announced the winners of the league's annual Team Business Services awards, recognizing outstanding achievements in a variety of categories including ticket sales, community service, and fan experience. The San Antonio Rampage have received two awards.
The Rampage were recognized for unique ticket sales promotion or theme night with Los Chimuelos de San Antonio, and they were selected as the Western Conference winner for exceptional community relations efforts.
These awards were presented Thursday evening at a gala reception during the Board of Governors' Annual Meeting at Hilton Head Island, S.C.
The Rampage unveiled their alternate identity as Los Chimuelos de San Antonio to celebrate the team's first-ever Dia de Los Muertos game on Oct. 26. The team name, which translates to 'men missing teeth', is a playful nod to the dental issues that are commonplace in hockey. The team introduced a new logo and team colors for Chimuelos games, along with an arena atmosphere that celebrated San Antonio's rich Hispanic heritage.
The Rampage became Los Chimuelos for five games in total last season at the AT&T Center, attracting over 35,000 fans over those games.
