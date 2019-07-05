Tampa Bay Lightning Re-Sign Forward Carter Verhaeghe to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

July 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Carter Verhaeghe to a one-year, two-way contract, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Verhaeghe, 23, played in 76 games with the Syracuse Crunch during the 2018-19 season, recording 34 goals and 82 points to go along with 34 penalty minutes and a plus-26 rating. The Toronto, Ontario native led the Crunch for points and assists (48) last season, while also pacing the AHL for goals and points. He was also one of two players to appear in all 76 games last season (Cal Foote). Verhaeghe also skated in four Calder Cup Playoff games in 2019, notching a goal and six points.

The 6-foot-1, 181-pound forward has skated in 211 career AHL games with the Crunch, Bridgeport Sound Tigers and Toronto Marlies over five seasons, recording 73 goals and 175 points. Verhaeghe set career highs for games played, goals, assists and points during the 2018-19 season.

Verhaeghe was acquired by the Lightning from the New York Islanders in exchange for goaltender Kristers Gudlevskis on July 1, 2017.

