Iowa Wild Wins Five Awards, Including Team of the Year, at AHL Board of Governors Meeting

July 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild and the American Hockey League announced today the organization won five awards for the 2018-19 season, which was given to the team during the annual AHL Board of Governors meeting. The Wild won Team of the Year, Outstanding Fan Experience, Social Media Department of the Year and Best Unique Game Operations Promotion. President Todd Frederickson was also honored with the Thomas Ebright Award in recognition of his career contributions to the AHL.

Iowa was named Team of the Year because of its memorable 2018-19 season both on and off the ice, highlighted by a trip to the Calder Cup Playoffs for the first time in franchise history. The Wild set no fewer than 53 team records on the ice - including most wins and most goals scored - and drew more than 270,000 fans to games at Wells Fargo Arena, where the team continues to be a league leader in fan experience. Iowa also established new organizational benchmarks for both group ticket sales and overall ticket sales, continued to be an innovator in digital and social media business practices, and maintained their strong ties to the Des Moines community, with forward Landon Ferraro earning the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award as the AHL's Man of the Year.

Frederickson was named the Thomas Ebright Award recipient for the impact he's had on the league throughout his time in the AHL and especially so since being named President of Iowa Wild. Frederickson has been responsible for all of the Wild's business efforts - which have been recognized with league awards in areas including corporate sales, digital media, fan experience, promotions and community relations - since the team was formed in 2013. He has built Iowa into a premier AHL market, with yearly attendance and business growth and steadfast commitment to the local community. Prior to joining the Wild organization, Frederickson headed up the AHL's Team Business Services department for five years, creating the foundation for the program that continues to establish business practices for all member clubs. He also spent 11 seasons (1996-2007) with the Chicago Wolves including three years as their executive director of ticket sales, during which the team led the AHL in attendance in 2004-05.

Iowa received its Social Media Department of the Year award due to the organization's commitment to fan engagement and authentic personality. The league also highlighted the team's unwavering use of dog gifs and photos.

The Wild won Best Unique Game Operations Promotion for the Raisin' Canes Tug of War, where fans use the Iowa Wild app to pick a side and play tug of war against other fans in the arena. The winning team gets a special discount at Raisin Canes the next day if they show their ticket.

Along with Best Unique Game Operations Promotion, the Wild received Best Overall Fan Experience at home games for the 2018-19 season, the second time the club has won the award (other: 2014-15).

