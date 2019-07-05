Coyotes Sign Bunting and Fasching to Two-Year, Two-Way Contracts

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have signed forwards Michael Bunting and Hudson Fasching to two-year, two-way contracts. As per club policy, terms of the contracts were not disclosed.

Last season, the 5-foot-11, 197-pound Bunting recorded 19-22-41 and 84 penalty minutes (PIM) in 52 games with the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL). The 23-year-old native of Scarborough, Ontario ranked second on the Roadrunners in goals and assists. He also played five games with the Coyotes, scoring his first career NHL goal on Dec. 11, 2018 at Boston.

Bunting was drafted by the Coyotes in the fourth round (117th overall) in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

In 2018-2019, the 23-year-old Fasching registered 16-17-33 and 16 PIM in 64 games with Tucson. The 6-foot-3, 204-pound native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin ranked third on the Roadrunners in goals and fifth in points. In 22 career NHL games with the Buffalo Sabres, Fasching has collected 1-2-3 and eight PIM.

Fasching was originally drafted by the Kings in the fourth round (118th overall) in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

Tucson Notes:

- Bunting is the Roadrunners all-time leader in goals (55), assists (57), points (112) and penalty minutes (181).

- Tucson's #27 was selected to his first AHL All-Star Classic during the 2018-19 season.

- Scoring 13 goals in the second half of the season and with 11 of his 19 goals coming on the road, Bunting led the club in both categories.

- Bunting also had ten multiple point games, leading all Roadrunners with 23 points in them. Additionally, Bunting had three two-goal games, the team-lead as well.

- Fasching's 16 goals and 33 points were all career-high's for the forward whom just completed his third professional season.

