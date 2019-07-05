Mike King Hired as Video Coach for the Ottawa Senators

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears are proud to announce today that Video Coach Mike King has been hired by the Ottawa Senators (NHL).

King, 32, volunteered his services as the Bears video coach in 2015-16 in Hershey's eventual run to an Eastern Conference Championship. King was later hired full-time as the Hershey Bears Video Coach beginning the 2016-17 season, and relished in the position for three years. He later assisted the Washington Capitals video department in their 2018 Stanley Cup Championship run.

Prior to joining the Bears, the Center Conway, New Hampshire native spent two seasons as the Development Coach in the Ontario Hockey League with the Sudbury Wolves.

The Hershey Bears thank Mike King for his years of dedication and service to the organization, and wish him well in his career.

