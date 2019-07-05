Amerks Ink Four to AHL Contracts

(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has signed forwards Eric Cornel, Tyler Randell and Jarrett Burton, and defenseman Nathan Paetsch all to one-year American Hockey League contracts for the 2019-20 season.

Cornel, 23, returns for his fourth full season in Rochester after scoring nine goals for the second straight year and establishing career-highs in both assists (13) and points (22) while being the lone Amerks skater to appear in all 76 regular-season games last season. In 204 career games with Rochester, Cornel has totaled 54 points (23+31) while also skating in three playoff contests.

Prior to turning pro, the Kemptville, Ontario, native played four seasons with the Peterborough Petes (OHL), where he produced 213 points (70+143) in 265 career games. In his final season with the Petes, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound forward led the team with 56 assists and finished second on the team with 27 while serving as team captain.

Cornel was originally a second-round selection (44th overall) of the Buffalo Sabres in the 2014 NHL Draft.

Randell, 28, returns for his second season in Rochester after recording seven points (3+4) in 36 games with the Amerks last season. In his AHL career, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound forward has notched 58 points (24+34) and 534 penalty minutes in 324 games with Rochester, Belleville and Providence. Randell has also appeared in 25 Calder Cup Playoff games, recording one goal.

The Scarborough, Ontario, native made his NHL debut with the Boston Bruins, who selected him in the sixth round (176th overall) in the 2009 NHL Draft, during the 2015-16 campaign, scoring six goals in 27 games.

Burton joins the Amerks after splitting the 2018-19 season between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL) and the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL). The 28-year-old forward, who was named Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Defensive Player of the Year, posted a career-high 21 points (6+15) in 66 games with the Penguins. He also added a pair of goals and one assist in five games with the Nailers.

In his AHL career, the 6-foot-0, 187-pound forward has notched 53 points (24+29) and 125 penalty minutes in 180 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton over the last four seasons. Additionally, the Echo Bay, Ontario, native has collected 80 points (33+47) in 118 career ECHL contests with Wheeling.

Prior to turning pro, Burton played four seasons at Clarkson University (NCAA), where he produced 54 points (28+26) in 141 career games. During his final season with the Golden Knights, he tallied 20 points (11+9) in a career-high 42 games while serving as team captain during the 2013-14 campaign.

Paetsch returns for his seventh season with the Amerks after recording three points on one goal and two assists in 11 games while serving as assistant captain in 2018-19. For the second consecutive year, Paetsch was named the Amerks AHL Man of the Year for his commitment to the Rochester community throughout the season.

Prior to rejoining the Amerks for the 2017-18 season, Paetsch spent five seasons with the Grand Rapids Griffins, where he led the team to five straight playoff appearances and two Calder Cup championships while also serving as team captain during the 2016-17 campaign.

A native of LeRoy, Sask., the 36-year-old Paetsch has appeared in 248 career games over parts of six seasons in the red, white and blue, recording 98 points on 22 goals and 76 assists. He currently ranks 26th in scoring among all-time defensemen in franchise history. His best season as an Amerk came during the 2005-06 campaign when he posted career-highs in goals (11), assists (39) and points (50) to lead all Rochester defensemen and finish ninth among all AHL blueliners in scoring.

In his AHL career, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound veteran blueliner has amassed 257 points (51+206) over 641 career AHL games with Rochester, Grand Rapids and Syracuse, while also adding 34 points (5+29) in 104 playoff contests. During the 2016-17 season with Grand Rapids, he became just the 18th player in AHL history to play in 100 or more Calder Cup Playoff games. Paetsch has also totaled 42 points (7+35) over 167 career NHL games with the Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Originally a second-round pick (58th overall) of the Washington Capitals in 2001, Paetsch was later acquired by the Buffalo Sabres in the seventh round (202nd overall) of the 2003 NHL Entry Draft.

