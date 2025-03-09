LA Galaxy Fall to St. Louis CITY SC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday Night

March 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - Continuing their 2025 MLS Regular Season campaign, the LA Galaxy fell 3-0 to St. Louis CITY SC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday night. Next up, the Galaxy continue their 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup campaign by playing host to C.S. Herediano in the second leg of the Round of 16 at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m. PT (Fox Sports, ViX).

Busy March

The LA Galaxy will play seven matches across all competitions (MLS Regular Season, Concacaf Champions Cup) during the month of March. In three matches played across all competitions this month, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 0-3-0 (1 GF, 6 GA). The Galaxy host three home matches and square off in four road matches in March.

Goal-Scoring Plays

STL - Cedrick Tuechert (Henry Kessler), 44th minute: Cedric Tuechert was first to a loose ball inside the penalty area and converted his shot into the back of the net.

STL - Marcel Hartel (Cedrick Tuechert), 49th minute: Cedric Tuechert laid a ball off inside the box to Marcel Hartel, who took a touch and converted his shot in off the underside of the crossbar.

STL - Simon Becher (Kyle Hiebert), 84th minute: Simon Becher latched onto a pass inside the box and his left-footed shot from just outside the six-yard box was fired past Novak Mićović

Postgame Notes

Sunday's match marked the fifth all-time MLS Regular Season meeting between LA and St. Louis CITY SC, with the Galaxy trailing the series 0-2-3 (7 GF, 11 GA).

In four matches played across all competitions during the 2025 campaign, the LA Galaxy hold a record of (0-4-0; 1 GF, 8 GA).

The LA Galaxy hit the post twice in the match against CITY SC.

Harbor Miller made his first MLS start for the LA Galaxy, logging 90 minutes of action against CITY SC.

Miller is the fourth youngest player in Galaxy history to start in an MLS match (17 years, 261 days), behind only Jack McBean (16 years, 312 days), Efrain Alvarez (17 years, 15 days) and Julian Araujo (17 years, 249 days).

Isaiah Parente made his first career start for the LA Galaxy, logging 90 minutes of action and completing a game-high 111 passes (94.9%) against St. Louis.

Tucker Lepley made his first appearance of the 2025 campaign, logging seven minutes as a second-half substitute.

Next Game

Next up, the LA Galaxy continue their 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup campaign by playing host to C.S. Herediano in the second leg of the Round of 16 at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday, March 12 (7:30 p.m. PT).

2025 MLS Regular Season

LA Galaxy (0-3-0; 0 pts) vs. St. Louis CITY SC (1-0-2; 5 pts)

Sunday - Dignity Health Sports Park (Los Angeles)

Goals by Half12F

LA Galaxy000

St. Louis CITY SC123

Scoring Summary:

STL: Teuchert (Kessler), 44

STL: Hartel (Teuchert), 49

STL: Becher (Hiebert), 84

Misconduct Summary:

LA: Cerrillo (caution), 33

STL: Horn (caution), 52

STL: Yaro (caution), 72

Lineups:

LA: GK Novak Mićović; D Harbor Miller, D Emiro Garces, D Maya Yoshida © (Zanka, 75), D John Nelson (Julián Aude, 59); M Edwin Cerrillo (Elijah Wynder, 60), M Marco Reus (Tucker Lepley, 83), M Isaiah Parente, M Diego Fagundez, M Gabriel Pec, F Christian Ramirez (Miguel Berry, 60)

Substitutes Not Used: GK John McCarthy; D Zanka, D Eriq Zavaleta, F Ruben Ramos Jr.

TOTAL SHOTS: 24 (Gabriel Pec, 9); SHOTS ON GOAL: 8 (Gabriel Pec, Marco Reus, 3); FOULS: 6 (Gabriel Pec, 2); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 9; SAVES: 2

STL: GK Roman Buerki (C); D Henry Kessler, D Conrad Wallem (Akill Watts, 75), D Tomas Totland, D Kyle Hiebert, M Chris Durkin (Alfredo Morales, 75), M Eduard Loewen, M Jannes Horn (Timo Baumgartl, 82), F Marcel Hartel, F Cedric Teuchert (Josh Yaro, 62), F Joao Klauss (Simon Becher, 62)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Benjamin Lundt; D Joseph Zalinsky; M Tomas Ostrak, F Celio

TOTAL SHOTS: 14 (Marcel Hartel, 5); SHOTS ON GOAL: 5 (Marcel Hartel, 2); FOULS: 8 (Joao Klauss, Conrad Wallem, 2); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 8; SAVES: 8

Referee: Joe Dickerson

Assistant Referees: Corey Parker, Walt Heatherly

Fourth Official: Ricardo Fierro

VAR: Daniel Radford

Weather: Clear, 66 degrees

Attendance: 19,271

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

LA GALAXY POSTGAME QUOTES

LA GALAXY HEAD COACH GREG VANNEY

On the team's mood going into halftime:

"We created enough chances to score three goals ourselves today and we have zero. In the grand scheme of things, in their goal creation, they didn't create many opportunities, aside from some transition moments, set piece stuff. But we give them hope by giving them goals. You know, a team that couldn't get anywhere near the ball, they had no idea how to get close to the ball. They were suffering, and we throw kick the ball in our own goal, and it gives them a chance to breathe and to believe in something that on the day, they didn't know what they were believing in the first half. They say goals change games. It changed the energy of the game. It changed the emotions of the game. I think that's the story of the game in some ways. And then we lose balls in ways that we can't lose balls that then turn into transitions that lead into another goal. These are clear possession moments where we just have to link up the ball and it comes right back at us. We got some really good looks. I thought we had good, orchestrated attacks through the course of the game against a team that was a lot of numbers behind the ball. We were still able to break them down and create good chances. That's a sign of progress for me.

But at the end of the day results are about goals, on both sides. Today, I felt like there was some progress in the use of the ball, the coordinated movements, the chance creation, because we haven't seen a ton of that in the first few games. But then just the ease at which we give up goals can be demoralizing; I think that was a piece of it today. And again, not taking chances that we need to take can also be demoralizing because the hill can seem a lot bigger when you are giving up easy ones and not scoring the easy ones."

On if the team is making progress:

"I thought in certain areas of the field, one of the things that I felt we were doing in the last couple games is we weren't getting numbers where we needed to get numbers to build combination play that could then create some good movements to force the opposition to come have to defend you with numbers and open up spaces that you can now punish them. And I thought we did a better job of that, against a team that was in a low block that had five in the back line. I thought we did a good job of moments where we were able to put numbers in the right space, get movements off of each other that disorganized them; and then we broke through their lines and we had chances to create goal-scoring moments. So I thought that the use of the ball today was better. Again, the first goal can't happen. The second goal, lost possession, I think it was, can't happen. But I thought, again, we're talking about process now, not results. The process I thought was better use of the ball in general to create goal-scoring chances. But still some of the turnover moments have to be better, and defensively, and situations we can't -- we can't kill ourselves."

On the first goal scored:

"Decisions are not going to be in the emotion of the moment, but in the grand scheme of things, I think it comes down to presence, and, you know, if the keeper is going to get it, he's got to be loud and clear and early and take the ball. Otherwise, the guys who are zoning are going to attack the ball. And so between them, and I leave the goalkeeper as the guy who most is responsible in the situation, needs to make that situation clear. It was, what, five minutes before, where our two center backs are running to each other, right, when Emi probably doesn't say anything to Maya. So again, presence, communication, clarity. Giving each other information. This will help those situations not occur. And we just saw it five minutes before, and we saw it on the goal five minutes later."

On the confidence of our goalkeepers:

"I will process this and make decisions. Every position on the field for us is a competition, and I think for young goalkeepers, they need a few games, three, four, five, whatever it is, games, to show whether they can catch a rhythm, whether they are ready for the moment. It's different than when you are projected to be a starter than when you are stepping in to take a game here or take a game there, and it's how can you manage that situation. So you know, that's the assessment that's been going on in the early part of the season. And so that will be a broader sort of assessment as we make decisions going forward."

On the performances by Parente and Reus:

"I think one of things I have struggled with in the first three games is facilitating the ball from the initial phase of the attack to the next phase of the attack. And whoever is in there working with Eddie (Cerillo), it's got to be efficiency with reading and connection and that has to happen fast. It's intricate. It's not slow and methodical. I felt in the first couple games, just between the guys that were in there with Eddie, they are just not ready for the intricate speed and the tight play that is happening inside of those areas. And that takes time. I get it. It's not the easiest thing to ask somebody to do. I thought Isaiah (Parente) did a nice job today of doing that and that allows us to keep Marco higher and we can get Marco the ball in better positions instead of Marco having to come take the ball in lower positions. In Costa Rica, we actually played Marco a little lower to help facilitate getting the ball forward and now seeing Isaiah being able to do that in this particular game, helps us to put Marco into better positions to impact the attack and the final action and the final pass and those kinds of things. So I thought Isaiah did everything he needed to do today from that regard, and that helps. That helps me, again, as I look at the pieces and how they can fit together. I thought Isaiah did himself some justice."

On his expectations of Christian Ramirez:

"It's about being dynamic and about getting around the field faster and to the right spots at the right times and things like that. For him, I know probably coming from Columbus, where he wasn't always the nine. Someone else would take the nine and he would play off the line -- but for us, he's the nine. And it's getting into the box. It's getting into goal-scoring positions and anticipating where the play is going to go and be able to arrive there and beat your guy there to get a touch. It's a little bit of a different feel for things. I see him thinking about how to get involved in the link-up play and some of that stuff, but then if that's what you're going to do, you still have to return back to the spot that you need to get to in order to be the nine and score goals; and if you do, that's plenty of goals there for you because our team can create chances. If you don't, then our team is going to have a hard time at times. So it's getting him more connected to, I guess, his overall responsibilities and moments inside of the game and be thinking the right things. And secondly, he's got to get around the field quicker than he is right now. For me, it's got to be faster. Because the spaces, based on the amount of possession we have, the spaces that we have are not big and they are not wide open. They are pretty tight and intricate, like I said, and you've got to show up at the right time and the right space to get moment, or else the moment is gone quickly."

On the number of chances in the first half versus the second half:

"A lot of it for us, is about timing and it's about, again, coordinated movements and timing. Look, at the moment, Gab is probably the one guy who can on his own one-on-one do something that eliminates a player and creates his own sort of situation. A lot of the other players, Marco can slip through spaces, but it's through timing and connection and combination play and things like that. It's not through the individual action, right. Whereas, I don't want to keep taking steps back to last year, but last year we had three, four guys in the final action who could create a time edge on their own, right, either through speed or through one-on-one play, or through Riqui (Puig) doing some of the things that he does from zone three to four, things like that. For us, the margins are thin in terms of being able to turn an action from a possession into a real attack and that turns into a real chance because it becomes really precise about the timing. I felt like we are much better at those things today than we had been in the previous; the timing of movement, the coordination of movement. Two and three guys working off of each other to unbalance the opposition and get to the space behind them was much better through stretches of the day. I mean, Gabriel's chance in the second half is a good example of, again, some fluid play that gets squared back at the top, and he misses something I know he would like to have back because that's something usually puts in the bank. So that's another example. But I felt like the coordination of our movement, the timing, all of that was a little more fluid and a little smoother and we were not having to throw down all the time. Rhythm kept up and the tempo kept up and that's how you turn a possession into an attack, once you change speeds, and you start to maintain that speed. But we didn't execute in the final action, and that's ultimately what puts the stamp on any of those movements, is putting it in the back of the net."

On Harbor Miller's first MLS career start:

"I thought he had another very solid game. He's doing a lot today because he's defending low and he's attacking pretty high because we are trying to open up space to get Gab (Gabriel Pec) into the pockets because they were playing a five; the tactical stuff. But he's doing a ton of physical work, which is not easy to do, especially as a young man. And I think he's competed on both sides of the ball. He's been quite clean in most of his possession moments, and he's shown a little flair in the attacking end with some quick combinations and good balls. It's being able to not let the moment overtake you but to be able to manage the moment; and for a young player, he's managed two very interesting moments for him as a young guy; and still showed not just the ability to survive on the day but some character to actually make some things happen. I think he did that in both games. I have to give him a lot of credit for how he's handled the situation. Look, if he can do that, it helps us to maybe think about other things with Miki, as well, because Miki is a super flexible, versatile player, and it makes me think about a lot of things. It's two games, so I'm not getting ahead of myself. But he's a guy who can help us. And also Mauricio, who we have not seen much of this year. But we have an interesting set of right backs right now, and the question is getting them all healthy. I can use Miki in a lot of different ways as well."

On if he had a timeline for when the team would come together:

"I wish I had a timeline. I think the key is we've got to get Joe (Paintsil) healthy. We've got to get him back. He literally has been out since the first week of preseason. I know he's chomping at the bit, but it's getting him back in a way that he's fit, he's healthy and we don't have to play this type of a scenario later on in the season or at any point in the season. Just try to get him back in the right way. Miki will be pretty quick. He would be pushing it for Wednesday. We'll see. He should be ready for sure by the weekend based on things. So those guys should be coming around pretty quick. Nascimento, who we still don't know how exactly he can help our team, because we just haven't seen him that much. But that's another piece that's still to be determined and how his qualities can help impact our team. I think as we start to get healthy and I start to see guys again, I have some clear ideas on what I think this team can look like on the field and who can play in what positions now as I look at some of the new guys and some of the guys that we have that are integrating. Obviously Lucas (Sanabria) is going out. I do believe in Lucas's upside. I think he's adapting to our league, and he's going to be fine. So we have some pieces but we're just -- we've got to get these guys together in terms of on the field and doing the things that now I feel pretty comfortable and confident in what I want to do with the group. It's now just a matter of getting everybody together and get going. I wish I could give you a timeline, but it's going to be a couple few weeks before we start to see everybody really back."

LA GALAXY MIDFIELDER MARCO REUS

On the team right now:

"I mean, it's the worst start that we could have. We played four games, four losses. Conceded too many goals. We are not scoring so many goals. Just one. I think today in the first half, we played, I would say, well. We created many, many chances. But at the end, we lost the game and that is really what matters. Of course, at the moment, it's a little bit frustrating because we had a couple of changes this season with players who are really important for us. Some of them are injured. Some of them are not here anymore. And new players were coming in. So they need, of course, a little bit of time. But in this sport, you don't have time. We really have to understand that our standard, even in training, has to be higher than last year. Because every club who is playing against us, they want to win. We have to, find a solution and find the chemistry in our team to build the mentality of winning each game. At the moment, as I said, it's really frustrating. But I can say that during my career, I had a lot of these situations, when it's not going well for the team. We have to stay together and work harder, like every day. First of all, we have to score goals and win games. Yeah, today was not our day, and in three days we have another chance."

On making more plays on the pitch:

"At the moment, today was much better of creating chances. I mean, the last three games, we couldn't create so many chances like last season. Because, of course, we have different players on the pitch, and the new players need a little bit of time of adapting to our playing style.

But each of us have to step up now, especially, of course, me, and the other experienced players, as well. I mean, it's the start of the season. Of course, I can really understand the frustrating part from the fans and also our team. But this is the part of the business, and tomorrow is a new day and we have the next chance on Wednesday. Then hopefully we'll get our first win."

On wearing KT tape on his knee:

"I have had this since last year, last playoff season. I'm just dealing with it. Of course, I want to play every game, but like last weekend when we played in Vancouver, it made no sense for me to play on turf. Me and coach and the coaching staff are just speaking every day, how we can manage these things, for myself, for my knee. But I feel good. If I didn't feel well, I would not play. Just hoping now for the next two days to recover well and try to win and score goals on Wednesday."

On if he thinks the team can turn the ship:

"Sometimes, in all sports, you just need a win, and then it feels much better and easier for us to do the next step. But like last season, of course, when we speak about last season, it was much easier. But you have to really work hard for these moments for a win, especially in this league. Like today, when you see we controlled the first half, I would say, with good chances, and then you could see that one unnecessary goal -- but yeah, we have to build from this. Mentally, our thinking has to be higher, the standard has to be higher for each of us in our dressing room, and we have to be positive. I mean, the worst thing what you can do now is just heads down and shouting to every player. I told the guys in the dressing room after the game that now it's completely the opposite like last year. But last year, really, I don't care about anymore.

So we have a new team, new guys who is coming in, new chemistry. We have to build a new mentality of winning. And like small details, are very, very important, especially in this league, in these kind of games like today when the opponent was not playing well, like in the first 45 minutes and they are just waiting for our mistakes, and we give them the mistakes. Yeah, this cannot be happening. But this is football. The good thing is in three days, we have another chance. We have to focus now on this."

On if the team considers Wednesdays game to be a must-win:

"It's a must-win game. We have to score goals on Wednesday. But of course, this moment today, we have to think about today, what happened today, what can we do better in difficult moments. Of course, we have to stay together as a team, especially when it's not doing well in the first three games. We have a home game today, and you can see almost our own goal. It means, like I said, we have to stay together. We need the good energy in the dressing room in the next days because we play on Wednesday and then on Sunday again. Things has to turn around. We have the guys on the pitch. The coach gives us so many opportunities and so many options during the day and during the training sessions, but we are the guys on the pitch, and we have to decide what is the best for the team in this moment, and we have a lot of experienced guys also today. Of course we have young guys, but we have to take care of them, and I mean, like I said, you need a win."

On managing the demands the team, taking care of his body, and the fans:

"Like I said, the whole situation is very frustrating for all of us, not only for me, for the team, for the fans, as well, especially after last year. But like I said, last year, it doesn't matter anymore. We have a new team and, I mean, I do every day my treatment routine and my regeneration stuff. Especially at my age, it's very important for me, and the other guys, too. Like I said, I mean, it's frustrating at the moment. It's a new situation for us, especially from last year. We will find a way to turn things around. Hopefully from Wednesday on. And then it's also a good chance to bring new energy in the next days to the locker room, and then we will see."

LA GALAXY DEFENDER HARBOR MILLER

On getting the start today for your hometown club:

"Yeah, so excited. Super excited to have all my family and friends."

On what he sees from the level of play in the MLS:

"I mean, I think whether it's playing in the academy or playing in the second team -- the whole point is to prepare for the MLS. The Galaxy -- in terms of producing players, they do a great job. When you get here, it's like first thing you've got to match is the competition. I don't care how old they are, how big they are -- whether they are the same age as you or not. But that's the first mentality change. Then I realize, all right, these guys are playing for their livelihood and their families, it's their job. I'm living at home still, you know what I mean. I'd say that's the biggest difference I see."

On the confidence he gained from the game is Costa Rica and the difference between that game and MLS competition:

"After getting the start down in Costa Rica, it was really tough. The atmosphere, the team, the fans, they don't make it easy to play. Obviously if you can do it there, being at home for your own team you definitely have more confidence. I thought I had a decent performance. So my confidence was good and I was ready, and I knew there was an opportunity I could possibly start today. When I got the news, that raised the confidence. The difference is those Costa Rican teams are so hard to play and it's everything that you don't see. The long balls, the atmosphere, they make it really hard to play against.

On what the conversations with Greg have been like, and how he liked playing on the right side:

"Greg has seen me play for a while, probably the last three or four years and watching me in the academy. He shows my style and tendencies for sure. The biggest thing as a young player, you want to score a goal. That's the big thing you want to do. But he's like, you know what -- when the chances come -- do the things you're best at. It gives me that confidence and the freedom, so that made me excited that I can play how I want to play and that was a big deal. And with all the guys on the team that are top players, it makes it a lot easier and to have goal-scoring opportunities. It's right where I want to be."

On what the top players have been telling the team during this time:

"Obviously, the team results have not gone our way the last few games and it's really tricky because we have a lot of amazing pieces and resources, and it's just a matter of putting it together. In terms of players, it's kind of like, well, it's your turn to step up. So you're either going to go out and you're going to show up, or you're just going to fade away. They were like, play with confidence. At first, it's kind of intimidating because you've got to really step up, especially to play in a club like the Galaxy, the biggest club in the League. It's a big responsibility for sure. It's a big responsibility but at the same time go play the game that you want to play."

On how quickly his career has evolved from Academy to Professional play:

"To be honest with you, it's always been a dream. Everybody always says when you come to the academy, maybe one player from your age group makes it, maybe two. Of course, everybody's dream is to play with the Galaxy, but at 17 to make a start today, it was incredible. Yeah, I would say two years ago, I couldn't have told you this would happen. A year ago I couldn't have told you this was going to happen. But the game of soccer, you never know when your opportunity is going to come, and that's when you have to take it."

On Ruben Ramos, Jr. being the only player in his age group:

"Yeah, me and Ruben started playing together when we were twelve years old. So we're really close."

On how he would judge his own performance in the match:

"It's disappointing to get that result, especially the way it went down because I really don't think we deserved that. We created so many opportunities, and we had the ball, I would say, the majority of the game. I'm very, very hard on myself, and so I expected better. I probably should have scored. I had the opportunities. I'm going to watch the film. Go watch it back and learn from that and hopefully next time, we're going to put those chances away. That can change the whole game. We go up 1-0, 2-0 the first half, maybe the game doesn't end the way it does.

It's always amazing. You have to be proud of yourself no matter what to be out there and play as hard as I did, and so I'll give myself that. But in terms of execution and quality, I know there's more in me and I expect myself to be able to do that. It's just about reflecting, learning, and when the chance comes again, I'll be ready for it."

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.