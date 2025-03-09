Clip Notes: Charlotte FC Fall Short to 10-Man Inter Miami

March 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







There is no Sunday Funday here.

Charlotte FC went into their second road match with ambitions high, deservedly so. However, they ran into a speed bump. That bump, Inter Miami. Despite being up a man for 70 minutes, no breakthrough came for The Crown. Instead, a moment of magic from Luis Suarez and Tadeo Allende lead Miami to the spoils in this one.

There were bright moments early in this one for Charlotte. Against 11 men, they commanded the pitch well, had sharp attacking moments, and were stout defensively. But, this can be a funny, funny game. Once up a man, the game changed. Once down a goal, it became near impossible. Miami packed up shop and parked it. It made it an even harder match for the Crown.

Charlotte will look to put this one behind them quickly ahead of a two-match home stand on the horizon. The Fortress will be a welcome sight for the boys.

Clip Notes:

- Same lineup from a week ago for Charlotte FC. Nikola Petkovic took Djbril Diani's spot in the roster, who was out for personal reasons.

- Lionel Messi in the roster after missing the last two matches for Miami. He did not warm-up with the squad pre-match but was on the bench.

- Zaha was immediately fouled barely two minutes into the match. A sign of things to come. He was fouled non-stop all match. Called and not called.

Charlotte was aggressive and pressed high early in this one. They pushed Miami back and kept them in their half.

- Neither team seemed to want to hold the ball too much. Both are looking for more counter opportunities than actual build-up play.

- Zaha fouled a 5th time already. Yellow to Aviles.

38th minute-A Free ball in Miami's attacking third. Zaha sprints onto it, just beating a surging Ustari. It's a foul. The Miami keeper was red-carded as Zaha was the last man.

- HT: Stalemate.

- Goal: Miami score off the second-half kickoff. A moment of brilliance from Allende and Suarez caught the backline out. 1-0 Miami.

- Miami, with a goal up, was able to change shape, make multiple defensive substitutions over the course of 20 minutes, and completely sit in its own half for the rest of the match.

- It's an absolute slog of a second half. There was no space for Charlotte FC to find any attacking chances.

- In the end, there was nothing there for Charlotte FC despite their best efforts and attacking substitutions. They threw the kitchen sink, but Inter Miami was prepared.

Charlotte FC returns home next week to face FC Cincinnati on 3/15 at 7:30 PM.

MATCH SUMMARY

Clip Notes are technical notes stylists use to enhance consultations and give customers the haircut they want whenever they visit any Great Clips location.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.