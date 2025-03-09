New York City FC Edges Orlando City SC, 2-1

March 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC recorded an important 2-1 win in the 2025 Home Opener against Orlando City SC. A goalless first half sparked into life in the 59th minute when Alonso Martínez broke the deadlock. Orlando leveled the game ten minutes later through Luis Muriel, before Hannes Wolf headed City back in front two minutes later. The Austrian's first goal of the season proved enough for City to claim all three points.

A Saturday night under the lights at Yankee Stadium set the stage for New York City FC's 2025 home opener against Orlando City SC.

It had been exactly ten years since City first faced Orlando in their MLS debut, and the boisterous home crowd was determined to mark the anniversary in style.

Head Coach Pascal Jansen made four changes to the lineup that faced LAFC last time out, choosing to give teenage midfielder Jonathan Shore his first MLS start.

The hosts began brightly, establishing a sharp rhythm in possession early on. That early pressure led to Keaton Parks directing a header at goal in the eighth minute, but Pedro Gallese comfortably saved the effort.

Orlando responded four minutes later with a headed attempt of their own, as Luis Muriel flicked the ball just over Matt Freese's crossbar.

The Colombian then had a golden opportunity to put Orlando ahead after intercepting the ball in the final third, but he dragged his shot wide.

City looked to respond, and after a clever one-two between Kevin O'Toole and Hannes Wolf, the defender delivered a cross that nearly resulted in an own goal by Robin Jansson.

Minutes later, City threatened again when Alonso Martínez found space inside the area and curled an effort toward goal, but Gallese collected it comfortably.

City ended the half on the front foot but were unable to turn that momentum into a goal thanks to some resolute defending from Orlando.

Early in the second half, City came close to breaking the deadlock after Shore slipped a clever through ball to Martínez inside the area.

The striker managed to get a low shot away, but Gallese was on hand to palm it away from danger.

The Costa Rican remained undeterred, however, and saw his persistence rewarded in the 59th minute with the opening goal of the game.

After teammate Maxi Moralez's initial shot was tipped onto the post, Martínez reacted quickly, pouncing on the rebound to poke it over the line from a few yards out to claim his second goal of the season.

Unfortunately, that lead lasted only nine minutes after a quick breakaway from Orlando allowed Muriel to fire the ball past Freese.

City found the perfect response, however, and were back in front two minutes later after Fernández collected a spilled shot and dinked the ball into the six-yard box for Wolf to nod home.

That was Fernández's last involvement in the contest as he and Martínez were substituted for Mounsef Bakrar and Agustín Ojeda.

Wolf almost made it three four minutes later after collecting a loose ball on the left side of the penalty area and unleashing a shot that required a save from Gallese before a goal-line clearance kept it out.

City would be reduced to ten men in the 86th minute after O'Toole collected a second yellow card. That forced the hosts to spend the majority of stoppage time defending. Jansen opted to introduce Nico Cavallo for Moralez late on, and that change helped New York City hold on for an important 2-1 win.

Next up for New York City FC is a home game against New England Revolution on March 15. Kickoff at Yankee Stadium is set for 7:30PM ET.

