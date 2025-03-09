San Diego FC Remains Unbeaten with 3-1 Win at Real Salt Lake

March 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SANDY, UTAH - San Diego FC (SDFC) extended its unbeaten streak after a 3-1 road win against Real Salt Lake with goals by SDFC's Franco Negri, Anders Dreyer and Marcus Ingvartsen at America First Stadium. SDFC has started its 2025 inaugural MLS season earning seven points in its first three matches.

Unanswered goals from Negri late in the first half and two second-half stoppage time goals by Dreyer and Ingvarsten helped SDFC secure the win against a Real Salt Lake side that took an early lead in the first-ever match between both sides.

Next up, SDFC returns home to play Columbus Crew on Saturday, March 15 (7:30 p.m. PT; live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV) at Snapdragon Stadium.

Goal-Scoring Plays

1-0 RSL - Ariath Piol (Dominik Marczuk), 17th minute: Piol tapped in a shot after beating CJ Dos Santos inside the penalty area off a pass by Dominik Marczuk on a play that came off a long ball by Diego Luna.

1-1 SD - Franco Negri (Tomás Ángel), 43rd minute: Negri netted his first goal for San Diego FC with a well-placed header off a Tomás Ángel pass, tucking it inside the left post from near the penalty spot to tie the match just before halftime

1-2 SD - Anders Dreyer, 90+1: Dreyer netted the game-winner with a left-footed blast from close range, capitalizing on a deflection near the six-yard box after Willy Kumado's cross came off a Real Salt Lake defender.

1-3 SD - Marcus Ingvartsen (Onni Valakari), 90+6: Assisted by Onni Valakari, Ingvartsen found the back of the net with a low rolling shot past Cabral.

Postgame Notes:

- With tonight's win, SDFC is now 2-0-0 on the road and has seven (7) points (2-0-1 overall record) through its first three MLS Regular Season matches.

- Defender Franco Negri made his third start this season, reaching his 30th MLS Regular Season appearance (28th start).

- Negri scored his first-ever goal for SDFC in the 43rd minute of the match. Negri also scored his first-ever header goal in his career.

- With his game-winning goal, winger Anders Dreyer now has three goals in the 2025 campaign through three matches.

- By scoring in second-half stoppage time tonight, Dreyer became the first player in MLS history to score two game-winning goals within the first three matches of an expansion club's debut season.

- With three goals, Dreyer is tied for second in MLS scoring.

- Forward Tomás Ángel registered his first SDFC and MLS career start and registered his second assists in just three appearances this season.

- Defender Chris McVey made his 80th MLS Regular Season appearance (75th start) since joining the league in 2022.

- SDFC conceded its first goal in Club history when Real Salt Lake's Ariath Piol opened up the score in the 17th minute of the match.

- Forward Marcus Ingvartsen registered his first MLS goal in the 90+6th minute to give SDFC the 3-1 win.

- SDFC has now registered 16 shots in back-to-back matches.

- SDFC goalkeeper CJ dos Santos registered a career-high five saves in a single MLS regular season match. CJ was named the SDFC Player of the Match.

- Newcomer Luca Bombino made his professional debut replacing Franco Negri in the 73rd minute.

- SDFC debuted its first-ever Community Kit in its second-ever road match.

Next Game

Next up, SDFC will host Columbus Crew at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, March 15, at 7:30 p.m. PT live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Match Information

2025 MLS Regular Season

San Diego FC (2-0-1, 7 pts) vs. Real Salt Lake (1-2-0, 3 pts)

Saturday - America First Stadium (Sandy, Utah)

Scoring Summary:

RSL (1-0) - Ariath Piol 17' (Assisted by Dominik Marczuk)

SD (1-1) - Franco Negri 43' (Assisted by Tomás Ángel)

SD (1-2) - Anders Dreyer 90+1'

SD (1-3-) - Marcus Ingvartsen 90+6' (Assisted by Onni Valakari, Aníbal Godoy)

Misconduct Summary:

RSL - Braian Ojeda (caution 69')

RSL- Rafael Cabral (caution 75')

SD- Jeppe Tverskov (caution 77')

RSL- Justen Glad (caution 79')

Lineups:

SAN DIEGO FC: GK CJ Dos Santos, D Jasper Löffelsend (Luca Bombino, 73'), D Christopher McVey, D Franco Negri (Willy Kumado, 74') ; D Paddy McNair (Ian Pilcher, 55'), M Jeppe Tverskov -C-, M Aníbal Godoy, M Luca de la Torre (Onni Valakari, 64') F Anders Dreyer, F Marcus Ingvartsen, F Tomás Ángel (Emmanuel Boateng, 64')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Pablo Sisniega, D Hamady Diop, M Alejandro Alvarado, F Alex Mighten.

TOTAL SHOTS: 16; SHOTS ON GOAL: 8; FOULS: 12; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 5

REAL SALT LAKE: GK Rafael Cabral; D Henry Kessler, D Javain Brown (Kobi Henry, 70'), D Philip Quinton, D Alexandros Katranis (Sam Junqua, 55'), M Diego Luna (Forster Ajago, 70'), M Braian Ojeda, M Emeka Eneli, M Diogo Gonçalves, M, F Dominik Marczuk (Bode Hidalgo, 85'), F Ariath Piol (Tyler Wolff, 70').

Substitutes Not Used: GK Mason Stajduhary, D Brayan Vera, M Nelson Palacio, M Lachlan Brook.

TOTAL SHOTS: 14; SHOTS ON GOAL: 6; FOULS: 10; OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 5

Referee: Alexis Da Silva

Assistant Referees: Adam Garner

Fourth Official: Kevin Lock

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

AVAR: Claudiu Badea

Weather: Clear, 39 degrees

Attendance: 19,337

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

